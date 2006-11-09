Pictures: Asus, Evga Nvidia GeForce 8 cards

Images of more Nvidia 8800 GTX and GTS production boards have arrived in the Tech.co.uk inbox. The graphics giant previously announced availablility of the 8800GTX and 8800GTS graphics processors.

Asus ' EN8800GTX and GTS are pictured here. Two slots and two PCI Express power connectors are essential.

Then there's offerings from Evga , again in GTS and GTX variants. Evga has announced all its e-GeForce 8 series cards will have Dark Messiah: Might and Magic pre-loaded when it is released.

The company also gave the following US pricing information for the cards. The GeForce 8800 GTX is priced between $600 and $650, while the GeForce 8800 GTS is slightly cheaper and costs $450 to $500

Expect the UK prices to be slightly higher than the pound equivalents of the above.