Best Mechanical Keyboards: the top mechanical keyboards for gaming in 2019

The best mechanical keyboards aren’t just designed to be robust, boasting longer lifespans that can take all the abuse without falling apart. They’re also built specifically to deliver very high accuracy and super fast response times. Mechanical keyboards, therefore, make for some of the best gaming keyboards .

What’s more, the best mechanical keyboards are designed to be very ergonomic, so that they’re not just easy and comfortable to use, but they also improve your typing experience whether you’re gaming for long hours or just typing up emails and documents all day long. This makes them the best keyboards for school and work as well.

And, if you’re worried about saving space or sticking to your budget, worry not. Mechanical keyboards also come in many shapes, sizes and prices. You will, therefore, find one that’s the most ideal keyboard for you whether you’re looking for a small one , a light and thin one or an affordable one that won’t break the bank.

1. Razer Huntsman Elite

Best mechanical keyboard

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Fast key switches

Amazing layout

Needs two USB ports

As if having mechanical switches isn’t enough, Razer takes the switches’ best qualities and combines them with lightspeed optical technology, resulting in the opto-mechanical switches that make the Razer Huntsman Elite the keyboard to beat. True to its namesake, this mechanical keyboard is as fast and as precise as a huntsman, delivering blazing fast actuation thanks to an optical light sensor that’s inside every switch.

However, it’s not just performance that makes it the best mechanical keyboard of 2019. The Razer Huntsman Elite is also rich in features – namely, a multi-function digital dial with three tactile media keys, a luxurious leatherette magnetic wrist rest, on-the-fly macros, and hybrid on-board memory and cloud storage for saving all your profile configurations. This isn’t the cheapest of mechanical keyboards, but it’s certainly worth every penny.

2. SteelSeries Apex Pro

Great for gaming

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Beautiful build

Custom actuation

Expensive

Like Razer, SteelSeries also has a trick up its sleeve when it comes to its mechanical switches. This time, the peripherals manufacturer takes mechanical switches and gives them the ability for customization. These first-of-their-kind adjustable switches have customizable sensitivity levels, which means that you can fine tune per-key actuation to really personalize your gaming and typing experience. Whether you prefer featherlight touches or deep presses, you can adjust the SteelSeries Apex Pro to cater to your preferences.

But that’s not all. This keyboard also boasts a blazing fast response time and is twice as durable as its rivals. Its OLED Smart Display and integrated command center displays pertinent information like settings, profiles and updates. Finally, its Dedicated Multimedia Controls are also unique in that one of them is a clickable metal roller. Also like the Razer Huntsman Elite, this one isn’t cheap, so just be ready to shell out some silver.

3. Roccat Vulcan 122 Aimo

A mechanical keyboard with a twist

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Gorgeous design

Comfy keyswitches

Expensive

Who says you can’t look stylish sporting a gamer’s look? Roccat’s Vulcan 122 Aimo certainly proves the naysayers wrong. This gaming keyboard – one of the best by far – isn’t only a pleasure to game on and comfortable to type on, but it’s also one of the smartest looking mechanical keyboards we’ve ever beheld with its floating keys, lit up Titan switches, anodized aluminum plate and Roccat’s AIMO lighting engine. And, did we mention that instead of the usual black, it’s sporting a silver on white color scheme? You’d happily pay its somewhat premium price for its design alone.

Of course, it takes more than just good looks to make our best mechanical keyboards list. Performance is still key, which this keyboard more than delivers. Those speedy and precise Titan switches are built for gamers, with a tactile and silent 1.8mm actuation point and a 1,000Hz polling rate to start.

4. Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

Small and compact

Interface: Wired, wireless | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Fast switches

Removable cable

Expensive

When it comes to gaming, whether it’s gaming laptops or gaming peripherals, Razer is at the top of its, well, game. So it’s no surprise that two of theirs made our list of the best mechanical keyboards, with the Huntsman Tournament Edition taking the fourth spot. While many gaming keyboards boast a complete set of keys, including the numeric keypad, this one takes the small and compact approach forgoing those aforementioned keys altogether.

If you’re looking for a small keyboard for your small desk, this one’s a winner, as it doesn’t compromise on speed and accuracy despite its tiny frame. The Huntsman Tournament Edition, of course, boasts Razer’s impressive opto-mechanical switches as well as durability up to 100 million keystrokes, proving yet again that big things can come in small packages. There’s not a lot of features here, but sometimes, simplicity is king.

5. Havit Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard

Affordability in a slim body

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Customizable keys

Thin and light design

Loud

If you’re a fan of thin and light, then the Havit Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard’s svelte form factor will appeal to you. This sleek, ultra-thin mechanical keyboard may not look like much, owing to its lack of flashiness and nifty-looking keys, but it’s undoubtedly earned its spot in our best mechanical keyboards list.

It not only feels amazing under your fingers when typing or gaming, but it also has fully-programmable keys (all 104 of them), shorter yet satisfying travel, and fun lighting presets and controls you’d be hard-pressed to see in many of its rivals. On top of those, it’s also highly accurate and super responsive, perfect for any gamer, especially one who loves experimenting with RGB lighting. Though honestly, this keyboard is so good you’ll want to use it for productivity as well… as long as you don’t mind all the click clacking.