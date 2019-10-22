Best gaming laptops in Australia: the top gaming laptops we've reviewed in 2019

While gaming laptops used to be niche enough that it was a little easily to search for the one that happened to be packing the best processor, GPU and RAM assortment, the field has exploded since then and it can be a little harder to determine the best gaming laptop.

The gaming laptop we're used to seeing – thick chassis with RGB and tapered flares – isn't the only option any more, with a variety of advancements (such as Nvidia's Max-Q technology) allowing the sleeker ultrabook form factor to harbour some incredible grunt as well.

Regardless of if you're in it for the stealthy, sleek numbers to slip in your satchel on the go, or an all-in-one replacement for a desktop rig, we've sifted through what's on offer to bring you the best gaming laptops available in Australia.

Best gaming laptops in Australia 2019 at a glance

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED MSI GS65 Stealth Razer Blade 15 (2019) Alienware Area-51m Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 HP Omen 15 (2018) Dell G3 15 Acer Nitro 5 (2018) Acer Predator Helios 500 Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

1. Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED

The list-topper just got an OLED upgrade

CPU: Intel Core i7 9750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB GDDR6; MaxQ) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160), 60HZ, AMOLED, Gloss | Storage: 512GB SSD

4K HDR OLED screen

RTX GPU and 9th-gen CPU

Sleek with better thermal management

Reasonably priced

Max 60HZ refresh rate

Unfortunate webcam placement

While the Aero 15 range from Gigabyte is aimed at designers, it makes for the best value gaming laptop on the Australian market right now due to its powerful internals, brilliant display, and sleek, stylish chassis. This year's model comes packing a new 15-inch 4K HDR screen ideal as a high-resolution on-the-go gaming monitor, media machine, or its intended design-centric use. Considering it's also packing the latest Nvidia RTX series GPUs and 9th-gen Intel Core CPUs.

Read the full review: Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED

2. MSI GS65 Stealth

Thin. Beautiful. Powerful.

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM, Max-Q) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare, wide-view 144Hz panel | Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD

Beautiful, subtle design

Excellent performance

Underside gets very hot

If you want to play some of the best PC games on the move, but you don’t want everyone to know you’re playing games, the MSI GS65 Stealth is the best gaming laptop for you. Coming in at just 17.5mm thick and featuring impressive hardware like Intel Coffee Lake processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series – refreshed with RTX 20-series graphics at CES – the MSI GS65 Stealth packs a ton of power into a very svelte package. There’s nothing you won’t be able to throw at this thing that’ll slow it down. And, thanks to the subdued design, you’ll be able to bring this beefy rig everywhere you go, making it on of the best gaming laptops on the market right now.

Read the full review: MSI GS65 Stealth

3. Razer Blade 15 (2019)

A gaming-ready MacBook Pro rival

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 - 2080 (8GB GDDR6; MaxQ) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz | Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD

Huge battery life improvement

Excellent gaming performance

Windows Hello camera

Awfully expensive

Somewhat goofy keyboard layout

The 15.6-inch Razer Blade might look a lot like its 2018 predecessor, but the RTX upgrade marks a significant improvement to this gaming powerhouse. Beyond its insanely high-end specs and beautiful (and slightly tweaked) chassis, it can fit up to a 4K Ultra-HD display, with the specs to actually back it up. It might be expensive, but if you’re a Razer fan looking for the best gaming laptop, or simply want a portable way to experience the cutting edge of Nvidia's latest RTX cards, it might just be for you.

Read the full review: Razer Blade 15 (2019)

4. Alienware Area-51m

The best gaming laptop of 2019

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 – i9-9900K | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 – 2080 | RAM: 16GB – 64GB | Screen: 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS – 144Hz IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC | Storage: 1TB SSHD – 2TB RAID0 SSDs + 1TB SSHD

Extremely powerful

Aesthetic

Perfect keyboard

Very expensive

Gets hot

Loud fans

The Alienware Area-51m is a strong contender for the best gaming laptop of 2019, and earns that place in other markets (such as the UK and US) due to its relative affordability. Down under, it's a little more expensive and doesn't quite earn that spot, but it's still absolutely worth considering (especially if it's on sale). With an eye catching design and brilliant build quality, which we've come to expect from Dell's Alienware brand, this is an incredible performer, offering a choice of some of the very best gaming components on the market right now, including 9th generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia's latest RTX range of GPUs. Sure, it's pretty expensive, but if you're serious about getting the best gaming laptop money can buy in 2019, then you'll need to expect to splash out a little bit, and the Alienware Area-51m really is worth every penny.

Read the full review: Alienware Area-51m

5. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Making power portable

CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge anti-reflective touch display | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

Impressive power

Ultra-thin design

Kind of expensive

If you want one of the best gaming laptops, but don’t want to miss out on the ultra-portable craze, you need to consider the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1. Packed with an Intel Kaby Lake G-series processor, this gaming laptop can keep up with its competitors rocking a GTX 1050 without featuring truly discrete graphics. And, when you combine that gaming horsepower with a chassis that looks this good, it’s a total win – even if you have to endure some fan noise to get there.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

6. HP Omen 15 (2018)

Is HP's latest gaming laptop a sign from the gods?

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - 1070 | RAM: 16 - 32GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD 1,920 x 1,080 IPS | Storage: 128GB - 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD

Solid performance and build

Fair price

Not ultrabook-sleek

While there are other gaming laptops opting for the sleekness and subtlety of an ultrabook, the HP Omen 15 offers up aesthetics that are unashamedly on the louder side of gaming. Thankfully, this is matched with a solid, sturdy chassis and some seriously solid performance to back it up. In fact, for the price, the Omen 15 performs remarkably well with either its GTX 1060 or 1070, and all of its configurations will offer up something of value to those who buy it.

7. Dell G3 15

Gaming great on a budget

CPU: Intel Core i5 8300H - Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 - GTX 1060 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 1TB SSHD - 512GB PCIe SSD

Affordable

Great performance for the money

No USB-C

When you’re setting out to buy one of the best gaming laptops, one of the first things you’ll likely notice is how expensive they can get. Luckily, the Dell G3 15 is not just extremely affordable, but it punches above its weight class with great 1080p gaming performance. With up to an Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, you’ll be able to play all the latest games at 1080p without breaking a sweat, even if it’s not at max settings all the time. And, that blue on black color combo is quite a looker, if that’s your aesthetic.

Read the full review: Dell G3 15

8. Acer Nitro 5 (2018)

This budget gaming laptop is dynamite

CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 - 1060 | RAM: 8-16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 128-512GB SSD with 1-2TB HDD

Awesome performance for the price

Great battery life

Plasticky construction

While there are a handful of laptops in the budget space that offer great gaming solutions for those who are tight on cash, the Acer Nitro 5 is this year’s budget-laptop to beat. Whether it’s the entry level offering that doubles the RAM allocation to 16GB and throws in an additional 16GB of Intel Optane system memory/storage, or the mid-tier option offering a Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, the Acer Nitro 5 is really showing up the competition in the budget gaming space

Read the full review: Acer Nitro 5

9. Acer Predator Helios 500

Big screen, big chassis, big power

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | RAM: 16-32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256-512GB SSD, 1-2TB HDD

Powerful

17.3-inch, G-Sync, 144Hz display

Bulky and heavy

Although the Predator Helios 500 from Acer might be almost as big as some desktop rigs, it's sporting an awesome 17.3-inch screen and has the performance to back it up. With a 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync, this huge display matches up with a GPU that performs considerably better than other laptops with the same configurations. As long as you're not having to carry this one too far, the Predator Helios 500 is a great choice.

Read the full review: Acer Predator Helios 500

10. Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

Under an inch thick and still kicking ass

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare, wide-view 120Hz panel with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Astonishingly powerful

Innovative and quiet cooling

Laughable battery life

Poor keyboard and ergonomics

Kicking Nvidia’s Max-Q technology off right, the Asus Zephyrus GX501 combines the heralded thinness of an Ultrabook with the performance of a gaming PC to bring the best of both worlds to your fingertips. Despite exhibiting subpar times in our battery life benchmarks, this svelte powerhouse of a notebook is one for the books when it comes to both portability and style. Plus, it’s virtually silent if noise is a cause for distraction in your everyday routine.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501