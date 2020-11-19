Christmas gift ideas 2020: 15 great tech gifts for everyone

It may still be November, but Christmas decorations have been going up pretty much everywhere, reminding us we need to start thinking about our Yuletide shopping. And, if you're anything like us, you'd be tempted to leave things for later, especially since there's more than a month to go before Christmas comes knocking.

However, December 25 is only a few weeks away, and with Black Friday at the end of November, now is a good time to make your Christmas gift list so you can finish your shopping and save a chunk of change during November's big sale.

It’s fair to say that when it comes to buying tech, the landscape is crowded. There were two next-gen consoles launched this year in the form of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Apple too has come out with a plethora of new products, notably the iPhone 12. But if your budget doesn't stretch that far and you're looking for simpler options, we've got you covered.

We've rounded up 15 great tech gift ideas to help narrow down your Christmas present search while also covering every budget – from the premium to the affordable – and from as many categories of tech as we could think of so you can shop for everyone you know and get them the perfect gift. From top-notch audio gear to cameras, smart display to ereaders – there's something here for everyone.

Black Friday deals: early sales already available

Apple Watch SE

(Image credit: TechRadar)

In our review, we went so far as to say that this is the best Apple Watch out there. We make that claim because the SE has all the benefits of the latest Apple Watch 6, but it's much more affordable. You will be missing an always-on display with this timepiece – one of the omissions to make it cheaper – but it otherwise comes with a great range of fitness features and beyond. It’s workout-companion appeal is only set to grow once Apple’s Fitness Plus feature rolls out later this year too. This is an excellent gift for the tech lover, without burning through your bank balance.

Read our Apple Watch SE review

Sony WF-1000XM3

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

If you’re looking to buy a present for the music lover in your life, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 are the true wireless earbuds to beat. What makes them special is class-leading noise cancellation, decent battery life and an expansive soundstage. That all fits into these tiny music makers, that might look bulky but have a sleek design and look great in the ear. But best of all, Sony has recently dropped the RRP of these earbuds, so you won’t have to spend top dollar on this particular Christmas gift.

Read our Sony WF-1000XM3 review

DJI Mavic Mini

(Image credit: Future)

Know someone keen on getting a drone, but has felt a little intimidated by them so far? The DJI Mavic Mini is featherlight, foldable and excellent for beginners, no matter the age. But don’t let its looks fool you, this little beauty offers remarkably stable video capture and 30 minutes of battery life, at an affordable price point. There are a lot of fun accessories to choose from as well, making the Mavic Mini a great gift for anyone of any age, you included. And best of all, it doesn't need to be registered with Australia's aviation body (CASA) as it weighs less than 250g.

Read our DJI Mavic Mini review

Kobo Libra H2O

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Kobo Libra H2O is one of the best ereaders you can currently buy, because it offers a premium reading experience at an affordable price. It’s comfortable to use single-handed in either portrait or landscape mode, with page-turn buttons and a great interface that make this ereader a pleasure to use. The Libra H2O has a 7-inch display, and it uses the latest E Ink technology which imitates real paper and is wonderfully fast and responsive on screen. And in case the name didn’t give it away, the Libra H2O is waterproof as well, so if you're shopping for an avid reader who loves to sit poolside, beachside or in the bath with a good book, this device is a great choice.

Read our Kobo Libra H2O review

Nintendo Switch Lite

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a compact, handheld device for gamers both young and young at heart. It’s smaller and lighter than the original Nintendo Switch, but unlike the original, the Switch Lite is dedicated to handheld-only play. That means it is limited to the Switch’s handheld games – you won’t be able to play games that require the Joy-Con, such as Super Mario Party – but it’s a small price to pay for this fantastic “go-anywhere” console. Future presents will be sorted too, with excellent games available on Nintendo Switch.

Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review

Google Nest Hub Max

(Image credit: Future)

This 10-inch smart display makes a good argument to be at the centre of your smart home. If you already have compatible devices at home (like smart lights), you can manage them all with just your voice or the screen with the savvy Google Assistant. Don't have a smart home setup? Or shopping for someone who's been thinking about it? The Nest Hub Max can help you get started. Use it to set alarms with a simple voice command, wach YouTube videos on it, ask it to make video calls, set reminders, create a shopping list and so much more. Audio quality is brilliant, so use it to just play your favourite tunes or podcasts, even set it up in the kitchen so yuc an follow recipes step by step. And when it’s not in use, it makes for an excellent digital photo frame for your Google Photos library.

Read our Google Nest Hub Max review

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Fujifilm’s latest instant camera is its best yet. It’s incredibly easy to use, with simple controls that won’t confuse anyone that’s new to instant photography. An accurate auto exposure control means anyone can pick this camera up to point and shoot, and get lovely instant prints. You can expect the film to spit out soft-focus pictures, delivering that unmistakable hit of nostalgia. The Instax Mini 11 also has an adjustable lens, so you can take better close-ups and selfies. And it's affordable too, making it a great Christmas stocking filler.

Read our Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 review

Ember Smart Mug

(Image credit: Ember)

The Ember Mug will give you (or your loved ones) the perfect sip every time. It’s a smart mug that keeps hot drinks at your preferred temperature for up to one and half hours, so you can emjoy your cuppa until the last drop. You can set your mug’s ideal temperature through the Ember app, with notifications sent to your smartphone when the drink’s ready. It's the best gift for someone who often makes their morning cup of hot beverage and then forgets all about it.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack

(Image credit: Peak Design)

Peak Design makes a range of bags to comfortably and securely carry camera gear. But these well-constructed backpacks can be customised, so they’re also great for commuters carrying a laptop, or those taking it on the road. These bags also have a 100% recycled weather-proof shell, so you can rest easy that your valuables are protected from the elements. The bag looks clean and simple, with a neat design that lets you quickly access what you need. You can buy the Peak Design Everyday Backpack directly from the manufacturer.

Nanoleaf Shapes

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

You’re likely familiar with smart light bulbs, but the Nanoleaf Shapes can light up your wall with bursts of moving colour. The kit was originally only available with Hexagon panels, but it’s recently been joined by Triangle and Mini Triangle kits. These shapes can all fit together into a puzzle of your own making – perhaps you want it perfectly symmetrical, or snaking around the room in an abstract design. And while it sounds a little intimidating, setup is quite straightforward with the double-sided sticky pads. Then, you can set the mood with an array of colours, or let your lights change based on the music your playing.

Read our Nanoleaf Shapes review

Disney Plus subscription

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

If you’re after a gift that’ll keep the whole family happy, then a Disney Plus subscription is an affordable option you can get in a pinch. You can bask in childhood nostalgia with Disney’s classic animated films, or dial in Frozen or Moana for the kids at a moment’s notice. There’s also every Star Wars film in 4K HDR, and the vast majority of Marvel and Pixar movies. That’s all for less than the cost of a monthly Netflix subscription.

Read our Disney Plus review

Bose Frames

(Image credit: Bose)

While some might’ve judged them as a little gimmicky when they first launched, Bose remains committed, and has recently released three new designs of the Bose Frames to go along with the original two models. These sunglasses have tiny speakers hidden in the arms, which discreetly play music into your ears. The newer models now have better battery life than was previously available, and Bose promises the sound quality has improved too. Of the newer models, the Tenor and Soprano are suited to everyday wear, while the Tempo are sporty sunglasses designed for running, cycling or hiking.

Read our Bose Frames review

Belkin BoostUp Charge wireless charging stand + speaker

(Image credit: Belkin)

You might know Belkin for making tech accessories best suited to charging your devices. However, the brand has taken what it does best, added a touch here and there and come up with innovative and affordable products like this speaker-cum-charger. We haven’t had the chance to test out this nifty gadget for ourselves yet, but its little size makes us think it would be well-suited to a desk, a bedside table or a kitchen counter. The stand keeps the phone upright while charging, so you can still check notifications or take calls while your phone gets the top-up it needs.

Instant Pot Duo Nova

(Image credit: Instant Pot)

Know an excellent home cook? Then consider gifting them this multi-purpose pressure cooker. This single piece of kit wears many hats: it’s a pressure cooker, a slow cooker and a rice cooker – not to mention a steamer, a sauté pan and a yoghurt maker. That’s filling the job of several different appliances, freeing up valuable space on the kitchen counter. You’ll also find a number of pre-et programs on the device, so you can cook exactly what you want with just the press of a button.

Tado Smart AC Control V3+

(Image credit: Tado)

The summer heat can get intense, and oftentimes we can set and forget our air conditioners. That can lead to a big bill shock, but this clever gadget hopes to remedy that. Tado’s smart AC controller connects to your current AC through infrared remote control, and is compatible with most systems. It has a neat feature which reminds you to switch off the AC when you’re the last to leave, and turns on the air con when someone comes home. It can even detect when you’ve left a window open. And if you've left home only to realise the air con is still cooling an empty house, you can switch it off remotely via its companion app no matter where you are.