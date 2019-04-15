Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deals now come with a £20 Amazon UK gift card

So why, dear reader, have you decided that now is a good time to grab a fibre broadband deal?

Your old contract simply come to an end and you need a new bargain to replace it with? Just moved to a new home and need the kind of internet speeds ony fibre affords? Or have you spent the night/morning trying to watch Game of Thrones online, only to be left frustrated by an annoyingly slow connection?

Whatever the reason you've decided on fibre, now is a very good time to be on the hunt. That's thanks to an exclusive tariff we've bagged from Vodafone on its already-cheap fibre broadband deals. For the next week, TechRadar readers will also get a £20 Amazon.co.uk gift card when you sign up.

Let us fill you in on the details. Choose either of Vodafone's Superfast fibre broadband plans - starting from just £21 per month - and the comms giant will show you how happy it is to have your business by furnishing you with the voucher. You won't get it in time to spend in the Amazon Spring Sale, but Prime Day isn't far away...

As we said though, this deal expires in just one week when clock strikes midnight on Sunday, April 21. After that you still get those ridiculously low monthly bills, just without the added bonus of that £20 gift card. So act now to get one of the best fibre broadband deals in the UK.

TechRadar's EXCLUSIVE fibre deals from Vodafone:

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £11.99 router delivery | £21 per month + £20 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

You have a choice of two plans. The first is Vodafone's mega cheap Superfast fibre broadband for a mere £21 per month. With a minimum speed guarantee of 25Mb, it's one of the cheapest fibre deals out there. And if you consider the £20 gift card, then the effective monthly cost comes down to less than £20 a month!

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 18 months | 63Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £11.99 router delivery | £26 per month + £20 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

Got a household of greedy internet users or can't get enough of 4K video streaming? Then it may be worth paying an extra fiver a month and cranking the speed up to an average of 63Mb. That's the equivalent download speed of almost 8MB per second.

Vodafone says that it will take up to 120 days after you sign up to verify your purchase. Then, once verified, details of how to claim the voucher will be sent to the email address you have provided. You will then have 90 days to claim the voucher.

Ultimate Speed Guarantee

When it comes to avoiding slow connection speeds, Vodafone broadband is leading the way where we imagine other internet providers are bound to follow. It offers new fibre broadband customers an internet speed guarantee with minimum speeds of 25Mb for Superfast 1 and 55Mb for Superfast 2.

If Vodafone fails to deliver on the speeds, customers will be entitled to a 15% discount off their next monthly bill. It makes Vodafone's broadband plans the only widely available packages to offer such a speed guarantee in the UK.

