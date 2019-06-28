Twitch is giving away free Apex Legends loot for Amazon Prime Day

Needed more of an incentive to get an Amazon Prime subscription? The retail giant is set to unleash a horde of deals in the coming weeks in the run to – and certainly during – this year's Amazon Prime Day sales. But on the gaming side, it seems some of those goods are going to be given away for free.

Amazon has announced that Twitch Prime users – those who have subscribed to Amazon Prime and connected it to their Twitch account – will be eligible for a number of free goodies for EA titles.

As of July 3, players of the battle royale game Apex Legends will get an "exclusive Legend skin and weapon skin", with more skins and content available throughout July and August – and unspecified gifts through "multiple EA Sports titles".

It seems like most, if not all of it will be cosmetic items, rather than anything that gives an unfair advantage on the battlefield, and we're yet to see the designs – though part of us wants something as delightfully naff as a corporate Amazon Prime logo. Either way, it should provide some alternative looks for those wanting to stand out from the pack.

Amazon will be going big on celebrations on July 13 with an eight-hour live-stream on Twitch Prime, kicking off at 6pm BST / 1pm EST / 10am PT, with the likes of gold-medallist Mo Farah and footballer Thierry Henry competing on the virtual playing field.

With a concert headlined by Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift a few days before, it's clear Amazon is looking to make this year's Prime Day as big an event as it can.

You, me, and Prime

The Twitch.tv streaming site is a hugely popular hub for watching and sharing game playthroughs or competitive play, with a number of perks when upgrading your account with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Alongside the addition of faster delivery (not necessarily one-day) and Prime member-exclusive deals, you also get access to the Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Video services, as well as free monthly games through the Twitch.tv platform.

A number of new skins might not excite everyone, but we recommend keeping an eye out for deals or giveaways that do take your fancy. With Amazon dealing in everything from music and films to smart speakers and e-books, there'll likely be something for you when Amazon Prime Day hits on July 15-16.