These super cheap MacBook and iPad deals end tomorrow - save up to £150

If 2019 is the year you're going to treat yourself to a great iPad deal or you're finally going to lock down a cheap Macbook price, then we've got a pair of fantastic discounts for you today. You'll have to be quick though as these voucher code deals expire tomorrow.
First up, you can save £60 on the still really rather exceptional 2017 version of the iPad Pro with code iPAD60. But if you prefer to go with a full-on laptop experience, while maintaining a portable edge, then you can save £150 today on a 12-inch 2017 MacBook with the code MB150 at checkout.
10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro (2017) 64GB
£619 £559 at Currys
Use voucher code IPAD60. This is comfortably the cheapest price in the UK right now for one of the best iPad Pros Apple has ever made. Better yet, the discount code works on all colours over at Currys. So you're covered for Space Grey, Gold and Silver. Ends January 8th.
View Deal
If the 64GB model isn't enough storage for you, then you'll be happy to hear that the IPAD60 voucher code also works on the larger 256GB and 512GB models of the 2017 iPad Pro too. If you can make 64GB work though, you can save a lot of money to be honest as extra storage in iPads comes at a high cost even with voucher code deals.
12-inch Macbook (2017)
£1130 £980 at Currys
You'll rarely find the exceptional 12-inch MacBook from 2017 under £1000, but thanks to the voucher code MB150, that's possible today! This is for the 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD version. You don't have to opt for a colour you don't want either as the code works on the Space Grey, Gold and Silver models. Ends January 8th.
View Deal
If you're after a more powerful version of the 2017 12-inch MacBook, then the MB150 voucher code will also work on the more expensive models with an i5 processor and a 512GB SSD. Check out the full list at Currys by scrolling past the aforementioned 256GB versions here.
Or if these prices are still way too high, check out our selection of the best cheap laptop deals.