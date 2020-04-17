The Sims 4 up to 89% off in latest digital game download deals

If you missed the first round of The Sims 4 deals, never fear - there's a new roster of savings available via Amazon and CDKeys this weekend. Amazon's new emphasis on digital game downloads has yielded some significant discounts on expansion packs, with CDKeys owning the best price on the base game.

So, whether you're looking to live out an alternative life - because the one we're in right now is so fun - or seeking some evil thrills, you'll want to check out the latest Sims 4 deals. You can save up to 75% on The Sims 4 expansions at Amazon right now, and if you're in the US that's the best place to pick up your base game (now available for just $4.49) and expansions, starting at $14.99. If you're in the UK, you'll have better luck picking up the game itself from CDKeys for £4.49.

The latest Sims 4 deals are offering some fantastic prices to lure you back to the world of Simlish and money trees. Whatever you choose to do in the world you create, you'll be safe in the knowledge that you spent far less Simoleons to do it.

The Sims 4 deals

The Sims 4 digital game download deals | From $5.69 / £4.49 at CDKeys

UK shoppers should head over to CDKeys to pick up their base game, and there are a few expansions available for less than Amazon is offering here. However, largely you'll find better discounts on bonus content at Amazon this weekend.

