The all-new Apple Watch 6 gets a massive $70 price cut in epic Black Friday deal

If you're looking to snag a deal on the all-new Apple Watch just ahead of the 2020 Black Friday sale event - then you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329.98 (was $399). That's a massive $69 discount and an incredible Black Friday deal to snag before the official sale begins.

Black Friday Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $359.98 at Amazon (save $50)

If you want the larger variant of the Apple Watch Series 6, you can save a total of $49 when you apply the additional $29 coupon at checkout. This deal applies to the Black, White, Navy, and Red sport band.

Just released last month, the Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now features a sleep app, which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the Series 6 and an impressive discount for a recently released Apple Watch. This Amazon Black Friday deal has been flashing in and out of stock, so we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch 6 deals in your region below.

