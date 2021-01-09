Save over $400 as Surface Pro deals drop to lowest prices yet

Those looking for the perfect combination of power and portability may have struck gold with the latest Surface Pro deals. We regularly see these tablets discounted, and on special occasions with the Type Cover keyboard included as well, but you'll find both the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X on sale right now for some of their lowest prices yet.

The cheapest model on offer, the i5 Surface Pro 7 with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD comes in at just $789.90 right now. That's a fantastic price considering the cheapest we've ever seen it was over Black Friday - and even then it was at $799. You're getting a full 12.3-inch tablet here, with the keyboard accessory to turn it into an extremely flexible laptop as well.

However, if you need the big screen treatment and the power to go with it, Best Buy has cut $200 off the price of its selection of Surface Pro X machines. These turbo charged tablets carry more RAM and storage options as well as a larger 13.3-inch display and usually come in at around $1,000 and up.

Best Buy's latest Surface Pro deals have dropped those costs as low as $899.99 this week, however, offering up the cheapest prices yet.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Surface Pro deals in your area.

Today's best Surface Pro 7 deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB | Type Cover: $1,029.99 $789.90 at Amazon

We've only seen this 128GB Surface Pro 7 drop down to $799 in the past when the Type Cover keyboard has been included in the bundle. That makes this $789 price tag at Amazon the lowest price yet, and an excellent offer on the i5 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD configuration.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 256GB | Type Cover: $1,329 $899 at Amazon

You're saving a massive $430 on this Surface Pro 7 bundle, bringing the i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB model down to just $899. We did see this drop to $849 briefly ahead of Black Friday, but it's still a great price - even if it's the only device on this list not currently at a record low cost.

View Deal

Today's best Surface Pro X deals

Unlike the Surface Pro 7 deals above, the following Surface Pro X sales don't include the keyboard accessory in the price, so it's worth noting that for the full Surface experience you'll need to pick up this piece of kit separately.

Microsoft Surface Pro X - 128GB, WiFi + LTE: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a larger screen than the Pro 7 can provide, but don't want to break the bank with the latest and greatest specs, this 128GB Surface Pro X should suit perfectly. Like the rest of these Surface Pro X deals you're not getting the keyboard accessory here, but you are picking up a premium tablet at a great price.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X - 256GB, WiFi + LTE: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

The Surface Pro X line has been reluctant to have too much cash shaved off it until now. We've previously only see $100 discounts on this 256GB model, however you can save $200 at Best Buy this weekend. That means you're getting the 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD model with Microsoft's SQ2 CPU under the hood for a great price.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X - 512GB, WiFi + LTE: $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to grab some serious power on the go, you'll find this 512GB Surface Pro X is sitting at a stunning $200 discount at Best Buy right now. We've only seen this device dropping down to $1,749 in the past making this the lowest price yet by some distance.

View Deal

More Surface Pro deals

More of today's best Surface Pro 7 deals Microsoft Surface Pro 3 512GB... Amazon $589.99 View Microsoft 12.3" Multi-Touch... BHPhoto $729 View Recommended Retailer Surface Pro 7 - Platinum,... Microsoft US $749.99 View Microsoft - Surface Pro 7 -... Best Buy $749.99 View Show More Deals

More of today's best Surface Pro X deals Recommended Retailer Surface Pro X - Matte Black,... Microsoft US $899.99 View Reduced Price Surface Pro X - 13" Touch... Best Buy $999.99 $899.99 View Microsoft Surface Pro X... Office Depot $999.99 View Reduced Price Microsoft Surface Pro X – 13"... Amazon Prime $1,299 $1,082.69 View Show More Deals

If the Surface Pro is still looking a little pricey, you can often find Surface Go deals for a lot less cash. Plus, iPad Pro deals can also offer a premium tablet experience at a similar price point as well. If you're looking to spend significantly less on a new PC, however, there's always plenty of cheap laptop deals to choose from for a more traditional experience as well.