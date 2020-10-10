Nintendo Switch in stock ahead of Amazon Prime Day: Animal Crossing Edition returns

Nintendo Switch deals are returning this weekend - just in time for Amazon Prime Day - and though you're not saving any cash on these consoles, stock alone is exciting considering the shortages over the last few months.

The Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon and Best Buy right now, with the Animal Crossing Edition on the tablet for the first time since March. That's an excellent opportunity if you've been waiting for Nintendo Switch stock since it first flew off the shelves all those months ago.

You'll find the handheld hybrid console available for its regular $299 MSRP at Amazon, though the Animal Crossing Edition is also available for $299 at Best Buy.

You'll find more information on this deal just below, but you can also browse our full round up of the best Nintendo Switch deals available now. Or, check out the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundles hitting the market.

Grab a Nintendo Switch for just $299 at Amazon this week - that's a welcome relief considering the price-hiked rates we've been seeing over the past few months. While you can still order them now and beat the crowds, these consoles will start shipping later in the month.

You'll also find the Animal Crossing Edition back in stock at Best Buy this weekend as well. That means you'll be able to get your hands on the special edition quickly and easily right now - something unimaginable just months ago. Note that this version doesn't come with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game itself.

If you're still searching for a Nintendo Switch in stock, check out the latest prices and availability from a range of retailers in our comparison chart below.

