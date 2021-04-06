Microsoft’s next Xbox Series X event isn’t likely to be what you think it is

Microsoft may be planning an Xbox "What's Next for Gaming" event at some point in the weeks ahead. According to a report from ZDNet, a gamer-focussed showcase is coming sometime soon, alongside other corporate "What's Next" events.

This doesn't mean you should expect big reveals however, especially not for information related to the biggest upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games, such as Halo Infinite or Fable.

Instead, it seems this is likely to focus on technology and the Xbox ecosystem as a whole, which could be insightful in terms of figuring out the Xbox roadmap and strategy. ZDNet does note this event is supposedly separate from the upcoming Microsoft Game Stack Live event.

It's possible we could see updates to how Xbox network functions, or even new features teased. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has indicated that Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to iOS sometime soon and this would be the perfect time to reveal it.

A busy summer for games, as usual

This doesn't mean fans who are hungry for big gaming news will be left without anything to chew on for much longer, though.

Looking even further ahead into the summer, there's going to be multiple big gaming events packed with surprises and announcements. Summer Game Fest is returning, hosted by Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards and Opening Night Live at Gamescom.

Meanwhile, the ESA has confirmed that E3 2021 will arrive in June as a digital event, with brands like Capcom, Koch Media, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, WB Games and Xbox confirmed to attend.