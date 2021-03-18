March Madness live stream: how to watch NCAA basketball online from anywhere today

Two long years. That's how much patience we've had to have since we saw the Virginia Cavaliers win the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Game. But now, thankfully, March Madness is back - read on as we explain how to watch a March Madness live stream for every game of the NCAA basketball tournament wherever you are in the world.

You won't need us to remind you that last year marked the first ever cancellation of March Madness, as the annual NCAA basketball institution found itself an early victim of the global Covid-19 sports shutdown. So it's with a big smile that we welcome Spring collegiate hoops action back to the fray in 2021 - and maybe just a bit of guilt at how long we spent perfecting our bracket this week!

From the First Four match ups on Thursday, March 18 right through the Final Four and NCAA Championship Game, 2021's tourney will be unlike any other in the competition's illustrious history, featuring no defending champs and with every last game being played in Indiana.

Newer powerhouse schools like Gonzaga and Baylor enter the tournament among the favorites, alongside more established collegiate sports forces such as Tom Brady's alma mater Michigan. Look at the latest 2021 March Madness odds and this is the trio tipped most likely to win it all - which means precisely zilch as the whole point of the annual NCAA basketball shindig is that March Madness breeds historic upsets and Cinderella stories from the very start.

And of course we're without familiar names like Duke, Kentucky and Louisville, making this perhaps one of the most unpredictable tournaments in years.

Follow our guide below for where to watch a March Madness live stream and catch all the NCAA hoops action online from anywhere - including some great ways to watch March Madness free online in certain countries, if you draw up the right play.

Don't miss: how to watch Harry and Meghan Oprah interview

How to watch March Madness: live stream 2021 NCAA basketball online in the US

If you plan on watching a March Madness 2021 live stream in the US for every game of this year's tournament, then you’ll need a cable package or streaming service with access to the following four channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. They're all available on cable, of course - but for cord cutters, catching all the NCAA basketball action is just as easy with an over-the-top streamer like Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes TBS, TNT and TruTV - meaning only CBS is missing. Plus, Sling usually offers new subscribers a bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you add AirTV 2 and an HD antenna for a bumper load of local channels and 50+ hours of DVR storage with a massive $100 discount! For the truly dedicated, CBS is also readily streamed online. The network just rebranded its digital platform as Paramount Plus and, for those interested, there's a FREE 30-day trial on offer for a limited time that nets you its live March Madness coverage. Not in the US right now? You can watch a March Madness live stream just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

Out now: how to watch South Park Vaccination Special online

How to watch NCAA March Madness live stream from outside your country

If you're currently abroad or there's no official broadcast option in your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location that does let you watch March Madness online in the same way you would at home.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it easy to get stared using one, too.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch March Madness 2021: live stream NCAA basketball with ESPN Player

In some countries, you may be baffled by the fact that NCAA college basketball is just as popular as the NBA among some fans. If you want to know what all the fuss is about or are just a US expat living abroad that's desperate to root for their school, then ESPN Player is the way to watch a March Madness live stream in many countries around the world.

It's available in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, coming in at the very reasonable price of £9.99/€11.99 for the next month (or £69.99/€79.99 for a whole year).

That gets you live and on-demand coverage of every single March Madness 2021 game, as well as access to other live sports events, ESPN originals and ESPN Films. The service also supports both desktop and mobile, so you’ll never miss any of the action, no matter where you.

Best of all, anyone in one of the service's covered countries can try a FREE 7-day ESPN Player trial to see if they like it or not - one of the few legitimate ways to watch NCAA March Madness free online this month.

(Image credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

March Madness live stream 2021: how to watch NCAA basketball online in Canada

If you want to stream college basketball and watch March Madness 2021 online in Canada, TSN is the home of most of the NCAA hoops action this month. Its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. There's also an app for convenient on-the-go streaming, an annual plan deal that saves you some serious money, and the very Canadian problem of all stated pricing being before tax. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream March Madness coverage just like they would at home.

More sports on your screen: how to watch an NHL live stream

How to watch March Madness UK: live stream NCAA basketball online

March Madness live stream: how to watch 2021 NCAA basketball tournament online in Australia

Basketball fans Down Under will find that premium TV provider Foxtel is the holder of NCAA hoops rights for March Madness 2021. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, as it means most if not all of the action will be available to stream online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. In addition to being where to watch March Madness NCAA basketball online in Australia this year, it's also your Six Nations live stream home for the rugby and much more. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a March Madness live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are. Please note: Australia's digital borders are among the most robust in the world and even the best VPN services couldn't always effectively access Oz-based streaming sites like Kayo from abroad, based on our latest March 2021 testing.

Where will 2021 March Madness games take place?

The 67 games in all on the 2021 March Madness schedule are set to rain down on Covid-secure grand stages like the Lucas Oil Stadium...Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Hold up a sec while we catch our breath...

And we're back. All of these prestige venues are located in the Hoosier State, where an NCAA midwestern microbubble is being concocted for the safety of everyone involved - and perhaps to evoke some nostalgia among the players, reminding the next-generation of NBA stars what it was like shooting ball before they hit the big-time.