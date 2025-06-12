I’m hunting EOFY deals all month – these are the 60+ best tech discounts with my seal of approval
June has some excellent tax-time deals, from headphones to games consoles, vacuum cleaners and more
The EOFY sales train is continuing to roll on and we're still uncovering some excellent deals across many of the most popular product categories. While we did spot some retailers jumping the gun especially early, dropping their EOFY deals around the beginning of May, the vast majority of Australia's biggest retailers have now come forward with their discounts, which means more goodies for us to tell you about
Now, I probably don't need to remind you, but just in case you were unaware, the great thing about EOFY sales in Australia is any purchase you use for work (which you can prove, remember) can also be tax deductible. So not only are you saving because of the discount being offered by a retailer, but you'll also get more value out of it once your tax returns are in. You will, of course, need to hold to on these receipts though.
My team and I are on the task: trawling through nearly every trusted Aussie retailer we can think of to bring you only the best tech EOFY deals we can unearth. These are handpicked by experts – between us, we have a wealth of knowledge on all things tech, so you can trust we're highlighting EOFY deals that are absolutely worth your time. However, I've also got a list of some major retailers below that I would look at if I were shopping for EOFY deals – if you don't find what you're looking for in my list below, take a look at the retailers I've suggested.
We'll keep all our EOFY deals pages updated throughout June, so stick with us as we find your the best prices on premium products.
EOFY 2025 top retailers
- Amazon: EOFY tech discounts with fast delivery
- Appliance Central: massive discounts on TVs and appliances
- Bose: regular deals on headphones and speakers
- Breville: up to AU$600 off + extra 10% off with exclusive code BREVFUTURE10
- Dell: price-match guarantees through June
- Desky: tax-time savings on office chairs, desks and more
- Dyson: save up on vacuums, purifiers and hair tools
- eBay: discounts on gaming, tech, TVs and more
- HP: up to 50% off select laptops, 15% off accessories
- JB Hi-Fi: save on big-ticket tech items, plus office furniture
- Kogan: huge discounts across TV, gaming and appliances
- Lenovo: up to 43% off select PCs and more
- Lovehoney: up to 70% off hundreds of items
- Myer: discounts on home appliances
- Samsung: deals on phones, headphones, TVs and more
- Secretlab: up to AU$150 off select Titan Evo chairs
- Sennheiser: up to 50% off wireless headphones and soundbars
- Ted's Cameras: save on cameras, lenses and photographic accessories
Best EOFY 2025 deals
Laptops & PCs
Save AU$690
This compact machine has a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU paired with 16GB of RAM, and can happily take on your daily workload. It's also got premium extras such as a 16:10 (1920 x 1200) 13.3-inch touchscreen display with a high 400-nit brightness and 100% sRGB colour reproduction, and a facial-recognition webcam. Not bad for 38% off.
Save AU$1,510
Lenovo’s Yoga lineup is designed to be versatile, able to quickly contort into a tablet, laptop or vertical config at will. This 2-in-1 comes packed with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM, along with a 16-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display. It’ll be great for typing and browsing in the home, but it's probably not the right pick for business use and we’d recommend the ThinkBook and ThinkPad range instead.
PC peripherals
Save up to AU$20
Not the biggest discount on Logitech's cute and wireless Pebble Keys 2 keyboard, but an attractive gadget if you want to add some colour to your desk. The deal here is for the black model, but you can get white for AU$55.
Save AU$44.95
This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even this price. The white and pink colour options are just a dollar more via the same listing.
Save AU$50
It might be getting long in the tooth, but it's arguably one of the best pointers you can buy. While not as cheap as its previous AU$104 price drop, this 30% discount is still worth considering. It has a long battery life, and Logitech says you should get up to 70 days of charge out of it. The mouse has an 8,000 DPI sensor too, which allows you to use it on lots of surfaces, including glass. The MX Master 3S is quiet in use, so it's ideal for an office environment.
Save AU$35
Our friends at Tom's Guide were impressed in their 4-star TP-Link Archer AX55 review, and it's one of our favourite models thanks to a good mix of solid Wi-Fi performance and an affordable price tag. While it's previously dropped to AU$103.70 on Amazon, this saving ain't too bad either.
Save AU$115.04
One of the best gaming mice available right now, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is an exceptionally lightweight and capable device, with a long-lasting battery life, five programmable buttons and a 32K DPI sensor. Also available in Black for the same price.
Save AU$116.01
A solid 23% discount on a pretty good printer, which while not super exciting, is still very much appreciated. The EcoTank range helps lower your ink costs, and can be very economical to run. Plus the deal here is only AU$26 more than the lowest price we have seen on Amazon, and much better than anywhere else online. For more insight, check out our EcoTank ET-2850 review.
Save AU$241
While not the very lowest price we have seen, this is still a decent discount. We suggest you read our TP-Link Deco BE63 review for the full breakdown, but suffice to say it's very fast, and while Wi-Fi 7 isn't widely supported just yet, it gives great future proofing. It's also ideal for gamers, or those with a NAS, as the mesh nodes include a 2.5G network port.
Phones & tablets
Save AU$500
This is one of our favourite Android handsets here at TechRadar and its slightly bigger size over the standard Pro model is no bad thing. It earned 4.5 stars in our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review, standing out for its display and battery. If you've been eyeing it, JB Hi-Fi is offering AU$500 off all the storage and colour options right now via the same listing.
Save AU$400
The flagship smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best phones in Australia, fitted with our favourite array of cameras and a gorgeous, massive screen. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we awarded the phone four and a half stars and gave it a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval.
This discount applies across all colourways (including Samsung store exclusive colours) along with 512GB and 1TB models.
Save AU$451
This is one of Samsung's affordability-oriented performance tablets, existing between the company's budget Tab A family and powerful Tab S range. There's a newer model on sale, but given there isn't a big performance gap between the devices, this is likely the better value pick.
NBN & mobile plans
Superloop NBN 1000 | 860Mbps TES | AU$85 p/m (first 6 months, then AU$109 p/m)
Need a speedier internet plan to go with your new PC or laptop? Then Superloop has the EOFY NBN deal for you. The telco's fastest plan has received a huge AU$144 discount over 6 months, bringing its introductory cost down to a figure lower than many plans that are over 17x slower! The ongoing cost is also below the current national average.
• AU$85 total minimum cost
• AU$1,164 first year cost
• AU$1,308 ongoing yearly cost
Buddy | 49Mbps | AU$67p/m (first 6 months, then AU$75p/m)
It's great to see one of our favourite providers, Buddy, getting in on the EOFY action and dropping the cost of its popular NBN 50 plan to a decidedly affordable AU$67p/m for the first 6 months. In truth, this plan isn't the cheapest over the first year, but the ongoing yearly cost is among the cheapest, plus you're getting a top-rated provider in return.
• AU$67 minimum cost
• AU$852 first year cost
• AU$900 ongoing yearly cost
Optus EOFY deals: up to 50% off select phones on a 24- or 36-month plan
If you're after a new phone, one way to save a lot of cash on the RRP of the handset is to get it on a plan. Optus' EOFY sale is shaving the price off quite a few current flagship phones, with savings of up to 50%. The caveat here is you will need to sign up for a 24- or a 36-month plan to pocket the savings. The repayments are, of course, interest free. Some of the standout offers are:
• Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: AU$800 off
• Motorola Razr 50: AU$618 off
• Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: AU$549.36 off
TVs & soundbars
Save AU$510 with Price Beat
Utilising TCL’s latest QD mini-LED technology, the C7K is a premium yet affordable TV that should suit most Australian homes. High brightness, vibrant colours and deep blacks promise to elevate your home movie nights, while a built-in Bang & Olufsen speaker system could make you think twice about investing in a soundbar. Make sure to click the 'Price Beat' button to get the best price.
Save AU$1,300
Announced in April and been available on shelves only since May, this TV is very fresh indeed. And while we haven't done a thorough test, one of our colleagues got to see it in person and says it could be a "masterpiece". It promises superior images than many of the previous Sony TVs before it, and this discount makes it quite the catch.
Save AU$3,111
Though Samsung's impressive S90D TV debuted in 2024, it's still an impressive screen a year later, especially if you want a cost-effective 83-inch TV with gorgeous picture quality. It doesn't feature the same anti-glare film as the flagship S95D from 2024, but it's still very impressive, owing to its brilliant contrast and operating system.
Other sizes:
• 65-inch: AU$2,888
Save AU$606.25 with code
In our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review, we said this soundbar rivals the Sonos Arc. Now at an all-time low price (and over AU$100 cheaper than on Black Friday), the Smart Ultra is compact, beautifully built, and offers plenty of control options to go with its wide, detailed sound. To get this deal from Bose direct, make sure to generate your own unique 10% discount code first.
Save AU$300
It might be mini by name but it's certainly not mini by nature. This Sennheiser soundbar is easy to accommodate and is more than capable of delivering a huge, detailed and precise sound into your room. Its companion app is one of the best around and it does well with music. The only real drawback is that it doesn't support HDMI passthrough.
Also available direct from Sennheiser for the same price.
Save AU$200
It's not often Sonos gear receives a discount, which is what makes this small but significant saving on the tremendous Arc Ultra soundbar so attractive. It's a formidable one-box soundbar that delivers effective Dolby Atmos effects, a wide soundstage and powerful bass. Plus, you can add on extra speakers to create a full surround sound steup (other speakers are also on sale right now at JB Hi-Fi).
Headphones & speakers
Save AU$289.05
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star. To get the deal price here, make sure to generate a unique Bose coupon code first.