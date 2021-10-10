Get a 55-inch QLED TV on sale for $449.99 at Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale

Black Friday-worthy deals have been dropping early thanks to Amazon's Epic Deals sale that's happening right now. The retailer is offering fantastic discounts throughout the month of October, and we've just spotted this 55-inch QLED TV on sale for just $449.99 (was $649.99). That's a massive $200 discount and an incredible price for a 2021 QLED TV.

Insignia 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV (2021): $379.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - For a limited time, you can get the all-new Insignia 55-inch QLED TV on sale for just $449.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Insignia set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control. This is the best deal you can find right now and an incredible price for a QLED TV.

The all-new Insignia F50 series features a stunning 55-inch QLED panel that produces brilliant colors and intense blacks thanks to the 4K HD resolution and Quantum Dot technology. The F50 series also packs HDR10, Dolby Vision, and DTS Virtual X sound to deliver a cinema-like picture experience. The Smart TV comes with the Fire OS for seamless streaming and includes a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best deal you can find right now and just $25 more than the previous record-low. It's also a fantastic price for a 55-inch QLED TV, and we guarantee you'll find a better bargain during the official Black Friday 2021 sale.

