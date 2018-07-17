Fire TV devices are cheaper than ever thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Today's Amazon Prime Day deals are the perfect time to get a fantastic price on a wide range of Amazon devices, especially the Fire TV ones that are all on offer today. You'll find all of the deals in our price comparison chart at the bottom of this article. Don't forget, you need to be a Prime member to get these deals, but there's a no obligation 30-day free trial you can enjoy to get the exclusive discounts. Want to know more about these Fire TV devices first? Let's take a look.

First up, the Fire TV Stick which has been discounted in both the UK and USA. This simple device plugs into the back of an HD or 4K TV and allows you to enjoy a wealth of smart apps like Prime Video, Netflix and more (assuming that you subscribe to them). This latest version comes with an Alexa voice-remote too, so you can simply ask for your TV to play specific shows or fire up a certain app - and control any smart appliances like lighting too (no Echo speaker required!). The UK price drops from £39.99 to £24.99, while US buyers can enjoy a 50% discount at just $19.99.

Next up is the Fire TV with 4K which also comes with a voice-remote. Like it says on the box, this upgraded version is capable of streaming HDR 4K content too. If you're watching Amazon Instant Video content, there's a dedicated section of 4K content and it doesn't cost anything extra to enjoy it. 4K is available on certain Netflix shows and movies, although it's locked behind the top-tier subscription, so you may need to bump up your monthly price to access it - really Netflix? If you have a 4K TV, we'd go for this one, especially as the price has never been lower. UK streaming fans can now enjoy the 4K Fire TV for just £39.99 thanks to a £30 saving. In the US it's half price for the first time at just $34.99.

Finally, there's a discount on the Fire TV Cube, which sadly isn't out in the UK yet. This device combines the 4K Fire TV, with an Echo smart speaker (in cube form). It's still very new in the US and has just been discounted for the first time at $89.99, down from $119.99.