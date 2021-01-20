Cheap Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: get a 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $399.99

The Super Bowl is just weeks away, and if you're looking for a bargain on a big-screen TV, then you've come to the right place. Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale is happening right now and includes a range of cheap TV deals from top brands like Samsung, Vizio, TCL, and more.



One of the best deals we've seen is this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $399.99. That's a $100 discount and a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV packed with premium features.

Super Bowl TV deal of the day

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This 65-inch 4K TV gets a $110 price cut at the Best Buy Super Bowl sale. The Hisense TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built-in, so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Perfect for watching the big game, this 65-inch set delivers a premium viewing experience thanks to 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. You're also getting DTS Virtual: X sound technology, which provides high-quality sound that results in an immersive audio experience. The Android TV also has the Google Assistant and Chromecast built in and features hands-free voice control.



See more of the best Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

More Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Get this TCL 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $320 at Best Buy. The smart TV delivers a stunning Ultra HD picture quality and comes with the Google Assistant, Chromecast, and a handy voice remote.

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - An incredible price for a 58-inch 4K TV, get this Westinghouse set on sale for just $349.99 at Best Buy. This smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy access to all the top streaming channels.

Sony 65-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $749.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - You can save $120 on this brilliant 65-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV this week at Best Buy. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Upgrade to a QLED TV with this Samsung 65-inch set that's currently $200 off at Best Buy. You'll get a stunning picture thanks to Quantum Dot technology, and the Ambient Mode feature allows your TV to blend into your space with enticing visuals.

VIZIO 65-inch CX OLED 4K UHD TV: $2,499.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - A fantastic deal for a premium OLED TV, Best Buy has this Vizio CX series on sale for $2,149.99. The 65-inch 4K TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the intense OLED Ultra Color Spectrum that brings one billion authentic colors to your screen.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.



