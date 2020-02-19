Cheap PS4 Pro deals see extra price drops across US and UK

We've seen PS4 Pro deals leaping around in price over the last few weeks but today, in the US especially, we're seeing some fantastic price drops on the 4K console. Whereas you'd typically be paying closer to $400 for the most powerful console Sony has released to date in the US, we're seeing prices hitting just $299 across a number of retailers right now. That price is so good that many PS4 bundles haven't had a chance to catch up, meaning your best bet is to grab this PS4 Pro deal offering the console by itself now and pick up some cheap game deals separately.

The story is slightly different in the UK, with cheap PS4 Pro bundles offering much better value than if you were to pick up the console by itself. You'll find the cheapest offering in this £322 FIFA 20 PS4 Pro bundle right now, just £20 off the console's Black Friday price. Or, spring just a little more and pick up a PS4 Pro with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for £329.

The PS4 Pro is the latest and greatest entry in Sony's lineup of current-gen systems. Boasting powerful 4K capabilities and speedy performance, it's the glow up that was so deserved of the original PlayStation 4. With the PS5 on the horizon, we're seeing more and more PS4 Pro deals and cheap PS4 Slim consoles tumbling in price across the US and UK which means excellent savings all round.

Today's best PS4 Pro deals in the US

PS4 Pro 1TB console | $399.95 $299.99 at Walmart

Pick up this PS4 Pro deal offering the console by itself and save $100 at Walmart right now. That's a fantastic deal considering bundles can still reach those $399 heights, so you're free to pick up whichever games you choose and still save some cash this week.

Today's best PS4 Pro deals in the UK

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £322 at Amazon

This is a great PS4 Pro price which nets you the chart-topping FIFA 20 game as well. This is the cheapest way to pick up a new console in the UK right now, so you're saving plenty of cash with this particular PS4 Pro bundle.

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty Modern Warfare | £329 at AO

Grab a PS4 Pro with Call of Duty Modern Warfare for £329 at AO this week. You'll still pay about £50 for this 2019 release by itself, so it's worth picking up this PS4 Pro bundle to save some cash.



Cheap PS4 games deals

If you're picking up a PS4 Pro deal by itself, or are simply looking to get more out of your new console from day one, you'll want to take a look at the latest prices on the PS4's top games. We're also sourcing the best cheap game deals across consoles.

Why buy a PS4 Pro in 2020?

With PS5 firmly en route, you may be wondering where the appeal lies in picking up a cheap PS4 Pro deal today. Buying a PS4 Pro in 2020 will make sense if you're in one of a few positions. If you're yet to pick up Sony's entry to the current-gen market, you're missing out on some of the best games of the decade right now, so picking up a cheap PS4 Pro is an excellent way to experience high quality gaming for less. Plus, all those games you missed out on are now exceptionally cheap, and will only reduce in price once the next console is released.

Or, if you're looking to upgrade your current PS4 Slim console and don't see yourself paying launch day prices for the PS5, you'll save yourself plenty of cash with a cheap PS4 Pro deal and potentially pick up a new game in the process as well.

There are plenty of reasons to buy a PS4 Pro in 2020, especially if you're not planning on picking up the next console on day one. These PS4 Pro deals are offering some fantastic prices right now, and with plenty of time to get your fill of this generation's gaming goodies before the next comes along, there's never been a better time to pick up the boosted console.

Looking for more? We're rounding up all the best PS4 Pro sales and PS4 Slim deals right here at TechRadar. Or, if you're looking to fully kit out your new console, you might be more interested in these PlayStation VR prices and cheap DualShock 4 controller deals.