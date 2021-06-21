Best Prime Day camera deals 2021: big savings on Canon, Nikon and more today

Amazon Prime Day has landed – and there are some big Prime Day camera and accessory deals waiting to be added to your camera bag.

In the US, one of the standouts is a lowest-ever price for the GoPro Hero 8 Black's most useful bundle, which includes a tripod, headstrap and spare batteries. There are also some choice lens deals, including some big price cuts on some already good-value Rokinon glass and, for Nikon fans, a tasty 10% price cut on the Viltrox 85mm f/1.8 STM Nikon Z-mount

Over in the UK, the best deals are focused on mid-range mirrorless cameras, which can help spark a new photography hobby or become the fulcrum of your new YouTube channel. Some choice deals on this front include a 20% price cut on the Canon EOS M50 (body only) and 17% off the excellent Panasonic GX9.

They're far from the only camera bargains on offer during Prime Day, with some excellent full-frame stars getting in on the action, too. In the UK, for example, you can get a rare £110 off the Nikon Z6 (our former number one camera) and a huge 28% off the Panasonic Lumix S5 with its 20-60mm kit lens.

These deals are all fresh out of Amazon's oven, so we'd suggest grabbing them quickly, as many have already disappeared from the retailer's virtual shelves. Whatever your budget or shooting style, there'll be a camera or lens deal for you in our top picks below.

Today's best Prime Day camera deals

Most of the best early Prime Day camera deals in the US are focused on camera lenses and accessories for those who are looking to start a YouTube channel (or simply improve their video conferencing game). Whether it's some RGB lights, a Chromakey backdrop or a DJI smartphone gimbal that you need to take your production levels up a notch, there's likely to be a deal for you below.

Prime day camera and lens deals in the US

GoPro Hero 8 Black Bundle: $377 $279 at Amazon

Save $98 – This is the lowest ever price for the Hero 8 Black's most useful bundle, which includes a tripod, headstrap, 32GB microSD card, and two batteries. All of these accessories are very useful allies for the former flagship, which remains one of the best 4K action cams you can buy. View Deal

Viltrox 85mm f/1.8 STM Nikon Z-mount: $399 $359.10 at Amazon

Save $40 – If you own a Nikon Z series camera, grab this excellent portrait prime for its lowest ever price while you can in this Lightning deal. Viltrox's 85mm f/1.8 offers impressively sharp image quality and reliable autofocus – it's fantastic value in this 10% off deal.View Deal

Rokinon 135mm F2.0 ED UMC Telephoto Lens for Nikon FX: $499 $350.04 at Amazon

Save $149 – This telephoto prime lens for full-frame Nikon DSLRs offers superb value with this 30% price cut for Prime Day. It's a manual-focus only lens, but is widely regarded as one of the sharpest available for DSLRs and is ideal for shooting astrophotography or portraits with creamy bokeh.View Deal

Rokinon 135mm f/2.0 ED UMC Telephoto Lens for Canon EF: $499 $349.49 at Amazon

Save $150 – Looking for a fast prime lens for astro photography or professional portraits? This manual focus 135mm f/2 for Canon DSLRs offers incredible value at this 30% off price. It's designed for full-frame cameras, but also works nicely with APS-C models.View Deal

Viltrox 56mm f/1.4 XF for Fujifilm X-mount: $329 $312 at Amazon

Save $17 – Been looking for a more affordable alternative to Fujifilm's classic 56mm f/1.2? Look no further – Viltrox has long been regarded as a good source of great-value primes, and its 56mm f/1.4 is no exception. It's great for still portraits, and thanks to a de-clicked aperture ring is also a dab hand at video, too.View Deal

Rokinon 12mm f/2.0 NCS CS for Sony E-Mount (APS-C): $279 $223.49 at Amazon

Save $55.51 – A fantastic starter lens for owners of Sony A6000 series cameras who don't mind learning manual focus, this bright 12mm wide-angle prime is ideal for shooting landscapes, architecture or astrophotography. This 28% off deal equals its lowest-ever price.View Deal

Rokinon 12mm f/2.0 NCS CS for Fujifilm X-series: $329 $230.49 at Amazon

Save $98.51 – Fancy a bargain alternative to Fujifilm's own XF16mm f/2.8 R WR lens? This manual focus 12mm wide-angle prime hits the spot at this incredible price. It makes a fine landscape and astrophotography companion and is small enough to sneak into that spare nook in your camera bag.View Deal

Rokinon 12mm f/2.0 NCS CS for Micro Four Thirds: $289 $230.49 at Amazon

Save $58.51 – This 12mm ultra wide-angle prime is an absolute steal at this price, compared to the likes of the Olympus 12mm f/2. If you don't mind the lack of autofocus, it'll reward you with stunningly sharp landscape and architecture shots. It comes with a removable lens hood and takes 67mm filters.View Deal

Rokinon Series II 14mm f/2.8 for Sony E-mount: $429 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $149.01 – A hefty 35% saving on this weather-sealed, ultra-wide prime lens for full-frame or APS-C Sony E-mount cameras. A manual focus-only lens, it's ideal for both astrophotography, thanks to its focus lock feature, and also video, due to its de-clickable focus ring.View Deal

Rokinon FE14M-C 14mm f/2.8 for Canon EF: $329 $221.49 at Amazon

Save $107.51 – An incredible price for such a bright wide-angle lens, this 14mm f/2.8 ultra-wide for full-frame Canon DSLRs is a cracking buy for shooting nightscapes and landscapes. It is manual focus-only, but get used to that and you'll be rewarded with performance that's well above its new low price point.View Deal

Rokinon FE14M-C 14mm f/2.8 for Sony E-mount: $269 $188.49 at Amazon

Save $80.51 – If you own a Sony A7-series camera and have been looking to dabble in nightscapes and landscape photography, then this manual-focus lens is a real treat in this 27% off deal. Its ultra-wide 14mm view serves up sharp, dramatic results and it's a great option for those who are priced out of Sony's G Master lineup.View Deal

Prime day camera accessories in the US

Neewer 660 RGB LED Video Light: $278 $160 at Amazon

Save $118 – Looking to add a splash of color to your YouTube videos? This pair of app-controlled RGB lights will do that job nicely and are super-versatile thanks to the app-controlled saturation, color temperature and brightness. Considering you also get the two adjustable stands included, they're a serious bargain at this price.View Deal

Neewer Pro C Stand with Boom Arm: $173 $107 at Amazon

Save $66 – A heavy-duty C stand is a staple of any video production space, and whether you want to support a softbox or a ring light, this stainless steel one will be up to the job. Its extendable center column can rise to 3.3m, and it also comes with the boom arm that can mount most photography and video accessories (weighing up to 8kg). This is the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.View Deal

DJI OM 4 smartphone gimbal $149 $119 at Amazon

Save $30 – Our favorite smartphone gimbal has hit its lowest ever price for Prime Day. It's a fantastic way to shoot stabilized cut scenes for your YouTube videos, whether you're in the studio or out on location, and comes with a magnetic clamp that makes it easy to remove your phone and pop it back on again.View Deal

Neewer Chromakey Backdrop: $46.99 $26 at Amazon

Save $23 – Looking for a cheap, quick way to composite new backgrounds for your streaming, YouTube or product photography setup? You won't find better value than this 54% off 2-in-1 pop-up backdrop, which measures 1.5m x 2m and includes hooks to help you hang it on a stand or wall-mounted hooks.View Deal

Neewer 18-inch SMD LED Ring Light: $79.99 $45.59 at Amazon

Save $34 – Ring lights help reduce shadows and provide a more even glow on faces, making them an essential tool for YouTubers and a very handy one for video conferencing, too. This dimmable option for smartphones comes with a phone holder and an adjustable 2m stand, plus some filters to tweak the color temperature.View Deal

Prime Day camera deals in the UK

Mirrorless cameras give your DSLR-level shooting power and image quality in smaller and more versatile bodies. Their interchangeable lenses mean they can adapt to all types of shooting situation – so whether you're looking for a travel companion or something to upgrade your YouTube shooting setup, there's likely to be a deal here for you.

Polaroid OneStep+: £139.99 £82.78 at Amazon

Save £57.21 – If you're looking for the retro design and large square prints of Polaroid's original instant cameras, the OneStep+ is a great choice, particularly with this 41% off deal. It has Bluetooth for connecting it to the iOS or Android companion app, and has handy features that include a self-timer and a built-in flash.View Deal

Polaroid Now: £119.99 £68.98 at Amazon

Save £51.01 – One of our favorite instant cameras, and definitely our favorite Polaroid, has just hits its lowest ever price for Prime Day. It has that classic throwback design, takes I-Type film and trumps the cuter Polaroid Go by including autofocus for more reliable results. This discount is also available on the red version.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 (body only): £539.99 £429 at Amazon

Save £110.99 – This excellent deal equals the lowest ever price for this mid-range mirrorless camera, which is a great option for beginners. The EOS M50 combines a 24.1MP APS-C sensor with Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus and 3in articulating touchscreen. It's been succeeded by the EOS M50 Mark II, but in most respects it's identical to its successor.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 with 15-45mm kit lens: £598.69 £499 at Amazon

Save £99 – If the EOS M50 is going to be your first camera, it makes sense to buy it with the 15-45mm kit lens – and this deal lets you do just that with a hefty 17% discount. You get one of the best mirrorless cameras for beginners, complete with Canon's excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF, plus a very versatile lens that's ideal for everything from landscapes to portraits.View Deal

Panasonic GX9: £599 £499 at Amazon

Save £100 – Looking for a smart and stylish travel camera with the flexibility of interchangeable lenses? The GX9 is one of the best around is available with a 17% discount in this excellent deal. It combines a 20.3MP Four Thirds sensor with a 3in tilting touchscreen and, unusually for such a small camera, an EVF for framing your shots in bright conditions. In this deal, you also get the impressively compact 12-32mm kit lens.View Deal

Canon EOS M200 with 15-45mm kit lens: £569 £419 at Amazon

Save £150 – Get a massive 26% off the EOS M200 with its kit lens in this cracking deal for beginners. The M200 is an ideal step-up mirrorless camera for anyone who's coming up from a smartphone, thanks to its flip-up touchscreen and 24.1MP APS-C sensor. With eye detection AF and an ultra-light 299g body, it's ideal for travel or street snapping in all light conditions.View Deal

Sony RX100 VI: £839 £699 at Amazon

Save £140 – Looking for a powerful compact camera? This is Prime Day's best deal on that front. Originally priced at £1,150 when it arrived in 2018, the RX100 VI is still one of the best compacts you can buy, thanks to its combination of a 1-Inch 20MP sensor, speedy hybrid autofocus and hugely versatile 24-200 mm f/2.8-4.5 zoom lens.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G9 with 12-60mm lens: £1,299 £979 at Amazon

Save £320 – One of the best-value mirrorless cameras around is now even more affordable thanks to this superb deal. The G9 is an excellent all-rounder, combining great image stabilization, comfortable handling, a vari-angle screen and dual card slots. While we have recently seen this bundle with the 12-60mm lens drop to £1,099, it very rarely drops below the £1k mark.View Deal

Nikon Z6 (body only): £1,449 £1,339 at Amazon

Save £110 – Our former number one camera has been given a rare price cut for Prime Day, making it a great time to snap up this full-frame masterpiece. The Z6 combines a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, five-axis in-body stabilization, 12fps burst shooting and the ability to shoot lovely 4K/30p video. View Deal

Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm lens: £1,999 £1,449 at Amazon

Save £550.99 – A huge saving on one of the best hybrid full-frame cameras around, this is the lowest ever price for the Lumix S5's 20-60mm kit lens bundle. The baby brother of the pricier S1, this little powerhouse has a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that shoots uncropped 4K/30p video, and balances very nicely with that 20-60mm kit lens. This might just be the camera deal of Prime Day 2021.View Deal

Prime Day lens deals in the UK

Sony 85mm f/1.8 for E-Mount: £478.40 £382 at Amazon

Save £89.40 – This cracking portrait lens for full-frame Sony cameras is down to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. It features brisk focusing, stunning bokeh and is incredibly sharp throughout the aperture range. A great-value alternative to the significantly pricier 85mm f/1.4.View Deal

Sony 50mm f/1.8 for E-Mount: £159 £124.99 at Amazon

Save £34 – You'll find it hard to beat the value offered by this nifty fifty in the Prime Day sales. This is the lowest ever price for Sony's 50mm f/1.8 and, despite its ultra-low price tag, it delivers impressive sharpness, lovely bokeh and impressive portability that means it pairs particularly well with compact Sony A7-series bodies.View Deal

Sony 35mm f/1.8 for E-Mount: £549 £430 at Amazon

Save £119 – This Sony 35mm prime strikes the perfect balance between speed and weight, and it's never been anywhere close to this kind of price. If you need a versatile, reliable companion for your full-frame Sony camera, this f/1.8 has the image quality and autofocus skills to keep you happy for a long time. View Deal

Sony 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS for E-Mount: £499 £380 at Amazon

Save £119 – This enjoyable, versatile all-in-one lens for Sony's APS-C cameras is a fantastic tool to have in your camera bag for all types of shooting situations, from landscapes to close-ups (thanks to its 45cm minimum focusing distance). The linear motor for fast, quiet autofocus also means it's useful for video, and it's only once been priced as low as this deal.View Deal

Canon EF-S 10-22 mm f/3.5-4.5 USM: £579.99 £449 at Amazon

Save £130.99 – If you need an affordable wide-angle lens for a Canon DSLR like the 6D Mark II, then this 10-22mm is an excellent option – and it's now an even better buy, thanks to this 23% price cut. It has impressive build quality, fast autofocus and is a fantastic landscape photography companion. View Deal

Canon EF 24-70 mm f/4L IS USM: £799 £629 at Amazon

Save £170 – Not everyone wants to carry around the bulk and weight of a professional 24-70mm f/2.8 lens. If you want a smaller and more convenient walkaround option for your full-frame Canon DSLR, then this is a fantastic choice – particularly now it's been given a 21% price slash for Prime Day. This lens' versatile focal range is bolstered by an excellent macro mode, too. View Deal

Canon EF 24-70 mm f/4L IS USM: £799 £629 at Amazon

Save £170 – Not everyone wants to carry around the bulk and weight of a professional 24-70mm f/2.8 lens. If you want a smaller and more convenient walkaround option for your full-frame Canon DSLR, then this is a fantastic choice – particularly now it's been given a 21% price slash for Prime Day. This lens' versatile focal range is bolstered by an excellent macro mode, too. View Deal

Prime Day drone deals in the UK

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo: £399 £329 at Amazon

Save £70 – This is the lowest price we've seen for the DJI Mavic Mini's Fly More Combo, which includes essential accessories like three batteries and a carry case. It shoots high-quality 2.7K video from a camera that's supported by a three-axis gimbal for super-smooth footage.View Deal

DJI OM 4 smartphone gimbal £139 £115 at Amazon

Save £24 – This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the DJI OM 4, which is our favorite smartphone gimbal. Whether you're looking to shoot super-smooth outdoor videos or stylish, handheld cut scenes in your YouTube studio, it offers fantastic value is much easier to use than a camera gimbal thanks to its magnetic clamp and excellent companion app. View Deal

DJI Ronin SC gimbal £325 £199 at Amazon

Save £124 – Get a massive 39% off the price of DJI's excellent gimbal for mirrorless cameras. It lets you shoot smooth, stabilized tracking shots, motion lapses and timelapses, which will really boost the production values of your YouTube videos. If your camera weighs under 2kg with a lens, it's a great choice and a doddle to balance.View Deal

Prime Day action camera deals

GoPro Hero 8 Black Bundle: £329.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £80 – This is the lowest ever price for the Hero 8 Black's most useful bundle, which includes a tripod, headstrap, 32GB microSD card, and two batteries. All of these accessories are very useful allies for the former flagship, which remains one of the best 4K action cams you can buy. View Deal

Akaso Brave 7 LE: £169.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – With this 18% off Lightning deal, the Brave 7 LE is easily the most featured-packed action camera you can buy for the price. Like the DJI Osmo Action it has dual displays for vloggers and weather sealing, and shoots 4K video.View Deal

More camera deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the mirrorless cameras from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals