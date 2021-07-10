Back to school Apple sale: deals on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook, and more

The back to school sale season has officially arrived, and if you have your eye on one of Apple's best-selling devices, then you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best back to school Apple sales from Amazon, which include deals on iPads, AirPods, the Apple Watch 6, and the 2020 MacBook Air.

Some highlighted offers include the best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $197 (was $249), a massive $80 discount on the Apple Watch 6, and the luxurious AirPods Max on sale for a new all-time low price of $477.80.



If you're interested in computing deals, you can also score record-low prices on the 10.2-inch iPad, which is on sale for just $299.99 (was $329), and the powerful MacBook Air marked down to $899 (was $999).



See more of the top back to school Apple sales from Amazon below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late. You can also shop for more bargains with our roundup of the best back to school sales from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon.

The best Back to School Apple sales

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

Save $40 - We only see prices drop below this $119 position during major sales events like Black Friday, but before June we were more accustomed to a $130 price. That means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods here, even if they have dropped down to $99 before. You can also grab the AirPods with wireless charging case for $159.98 (was $199). View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro back in stock and on sale for $197. The wireless earbuds sold out during Prime Day and have been flashing in and out of stock as of late, so while this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a decent discount and the best deal you can find right now.

View Deal

iPad 8th generation (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a well-worn iPad deal by now, as we've been seeing this $30 discount on the 8th generation entry-level model for months. However, this is still the cheapest this device has ever been, and we don't expect to see a lower price any time soon.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399.99 $319 at Amazon

Save $70 - You can score a massive $80 price cut on the Apple Watch 6 at Amazon's latest sale. That's the best price you can find right now for the 40mm smartwatch, which features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $477.78 at Amazon

Save $72 - We've spotted the powerful Apple AirPods Max on sale for a record-low price of $477.78 at Amazon - $20 less than the precious all-time low. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. This deal only applies to the Space Gray headphones.

View Deal

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $539 at Amazon

Save $60 - We have seen a $519 record low price on the iPad Air, but only for a very short period over Prime Day. Before that, this model rarely dropped below $550, which means a full $60 is an excellent offer.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air: $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - The M1 MacBook Air has dropped back down to its record low $899 price at Amazon after weeks of being stuck at $949. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 15 hours of battery life.

View Deal

