Hurry - Apple’s MacBook Pro M1 is cheaper than ever at Amazon

We've just spotted Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M1 plummet to its lowest price ever at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the 2020 MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,149 (was $1,299). That's a massive $150 discount and the best deal we've seen for the 13-inch laptop.



Not in the US? Scroll down for more MacBook Pro deals in your region.

MacBook Pro M1 deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,149.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Right now, Amazon has the MacBook Pro M1 on sale and down to a record-low price of $1,149.99. The 2020 MacBook Pro packs Apple's powerful M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and provides up to 20 hours of battery life.

The 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Thanks to the new M1 Chip, you're getting exceptional speed and power as well an impressive 20-hours of battery life that Apple claims is the longest ever in a Mac. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and macOS Big Sur, which provides advanced security and privacy as well as access to the latest apps.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the MacBook Pro and a fantastic price for a powerful laptop from Apple. We don't know how long Amazon will have the MacBook Pro at this price, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

