The MacBook Pro M1 gets $150 slashed off price in epic deal at Amazon

We're rounding up this week's best Apple deals from Amazon, and we've spotted an impressive price cut on the powerful MacBook Pro M1. You can get the 2020 MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,149 (was $1,299). That's a $150 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch laptop.



MacBook Pro M1 deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,149 at Amazon

Save $150 - Our favorite Apple deal this week, you can get the MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,149 at Amazon. That's a $150 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 2020 MacBook Pro, which packs Apple's powerful M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and provides up to 20 hours of battery life.

The 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Thanks to the new M1 Chip, you're getting exceptional speed and power as well an impressive 20-hours of battery life that Apple claims is the longest ever in a Mac. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and macOS Big Sur, which provides advanced security and privacy as well as access to the latest apps.



As we've mentioned above, this is not only a fantastic deal but also the lowest price we've found for the Apple MacBook Pro. We don't know how long Amazon will have the laptop at this price, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

More MacBook Pro deals

