Acer's ultra-thin all-in-one desktop is now on sale

Acer’s slimmest ever and most stylish all-in-one desktop, the Aspire S24 is finally on sale.

Originally announced at IFA 2017, this 23.8-inch all-in-one follows in the tradition of all-screen computers with guts in the base set by earlier HP Envy models and the Surface Studio. Acer’s desktop is unique in that its main base unit measures in at a scant 0.23-inches.

Within this tiny package, the PC incorporates an 8th generation Kaby Lake Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space plus an integrated Qi charger. While that might not be enough to game with, the Aspire S24 is aimed at multimedia users with its built-in two-watt 2.1 speaker system enhanced through Acer TrueHarmony and Dolby Audio Premium.

The Acer Aspire S24’s display is equally as impressive with ultra-narrow 0.106 inch bezels for a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The Full HD IPS display also features 178-degree viewing angles that should make screen sharing a little easier.

The Acer Aspire S24 will be available starting this month for $879 (about £630, AU$1,150).