A new Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter will be announced at The Game Awards – but who?

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is getting a new fighter for its Fighters Pass Vol 2, set to be announced at the annual Game Awards.

The new character is being unveiled at The Game Awards 2020, kicking off at on 4pm PT / 7pm ET, December 10 (that's 12am GMT / 10am AEST on December 11, for UK and Australian readers). There's no hint so far of who it could be, except for a Nintendo of America tweet confirming the announcement – but it'll be sure to draw eyes to the live stream awards event, hosted (as everything is these days) by Geoff Keighley.

A new Super #SmashBrosUltimate fighter will be revealed tonight at #TheGameAwards! Tune in to the show, beginning at 4pm PT, to be ready for the reveal! pic.twitter.com/Lkw9fRrizlDecember 10, 2020

Who could the next Smash Bros DLC fighter be? Fighters Pass Vol 2 has certainly had it fair share of surprises. The latest, Steve from Minecraft, was definitely a fun and widely appealing addition that brought in a new graphical style and playful moveset inspired by the Minecraft game. Before that, Min-Min was a smart choice, given the punching mechanics of 2017 Nintendo Switch game ARMS.

There are only four characters yet to be unveiled – three after this upcoming announcement – so Nintendo only has so many more chances to introduce a DLC character worth the hype.

The beginning of the end

Masahiro Sakurai, game director of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, has reportedly confirmed that the incoming Fighters Pass is the last batch of DLC fighters for the Switch game.

The comments came in his column for Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu – at least according to summaries of the article posted online (with some help from Google Translate).

Blogger Ryokutya2089 quotes Sakurai in saying that "the breakdown of the six has been decided and we do not plan to make any more".

Those plans could always change in the future, of course, depending on when a new Smash Bros entry was being planned for, though Sakurai adds that "I and the people in charge of Nintendo have no idea what the future will be."

There's a big opportunity, though, with the eventual introduction of a Nintendo Switch 2 console – or Switch Pro, or Switch Max – to give the iconic fighting game a bit of a makeover from the currently low-spec console.

Rumors of 4K upscaling to a TV, or a vivid miniLED screen on the handheld console, could elevate the punchy visuals and fun animations of Smash Bros Ultimate, while giving both the original roster and additional DLC fighters a bit of a facelift.

With the final Fighters Pass seemingly ending in 2021, it could be just the thing to ensure interest in Super Smash Bros Ultimate doesn't falter.

New Nintendo Switch: when will we get a beefed-up console?