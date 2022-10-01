14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022

The School for Good and Evil arrives on Netflix in time for Halloween.

Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers.

From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022. There's lots coming to other streamers, such as fascinating Prime Video shows and tantalizing HBO Max series, too, and we've gathered the best of the bunch in this handy 'what to stream in October' guide.

Understandably, our list has a largely Halloween-inspired slant to it, but there are a couple of entries that audiences of a non-spooky disposition will want to check out. We cater for everyone here at TechRadar, after all.

Without further ado, then, here are 14 of the newest and biggest movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Prime Video, and more this October.

Pennyworth season 3 (HBO Max)

When to stream it: Thursday, October 6

After spending the past two seasons on cable network Epix, this Batman prequel series makes the jump to HBO Max for its third installment. To commemorate the occasion, Pennyworth gets a new title, too. For its HBO Max switch, it'll be called Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.

Picking up five years after season two, Pennyworth's next season opens with the civil war having ended and a cultural revolution underway across the globe. This new age, though, sees a new batch of superheroes and villains emerge – an incident that begins to reshape the world and Alfred Pennyworth's role in it.

HBO Max subscribers can catch the first two seasons on the streamer, so now is the perfect time to catch up before season three is released.

The Midnight Club (Netflix)

When to stream it: Friday, October 7

From Mike Flanagan, the creative mind behind Netflix's The Haunting series and The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, comes a brand-new horror-psychological thriller. The Midnight Club is a TV adaptation of Christopher Pike's 1994 novel and, based on the trailer above, it'll come packed with Flanagan's signature cinematic flair and penchant for suspense-riddled moments.

The Midnight Club tells the tale of seven terminally ill young adults who, under the supervision of Rotterdam Hospice's chief doctor, meet every night – on the stroke of 12 AM – to tell each other ghost stories. One night, the septuplet make a pact that, whichever of them dies first, will communicate with the others from beyond the grave. Unsurprisingly, when one of them eventually passes away, mysterious and scary occurrences start to go down, leading the group to fight to survive.

Fans of Flanagan's previous works, or horror-thrillers in general, will want to stick this one on their 'to watch' lists.

Werewolf by Night (Disney Plus)

When to stream it: Friday, October 7

The first of two TV specials debuting on Disney Plus in 2022, Werewolf by Night continues Marvel's exploration of the supernatural and borderline horror aspects of the MCU.

This MCU Phase 4 project stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, who joins a group of monster hunters at Bloodstone Manor following the death of their leader. There, the gang are tasked with searching for a mystical and powerful relic – all the while having to fend off (or potentially kill) a dangerous monster in their midst.

Michael Giacchino – composer on Lightyear and Spider-Man: No Way Home among many other hit films and shows – makes his directorial debut in this TV special that acts as an ode to monster movies of yesteryear. With its TV-14/14-plus rating, expect Werewolf by Night to contain some bloody violence and un-family friendly visuals in the vein of Moon Knight's TV series. Based on early press reactions, this'll be more than worth watching.

Let the Right One In (Paramount Plus)

When to stream it: Saturday, October 8

Inspired by the Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist's gothic-horror novel (and the 2008 film), Let the Right One In feels like a suitable Paramount Plus show for this time of year.

Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life) stars as Mark, a father whose daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) was turned into a vampire a decade earlier. Seemingly locked into her 12-year-old body, Eleanor lives a sheltered, night-based life, while Mark works to procure the human blood she needs to survive.

If the show is half as good as the film was, it'll be worth catching later this month. One to sink your teeth into (pun wholly intended) if you're of a vampire genre disposition. Just don't expect any sparkly, brooding Twilight-style bloodsuckers here.

The Watcher (Netflix)

When to stream it: Thursday, October 13

Helmed by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, The Watcher looks like a thrilling and tension-laden Netflix series. It's based on a real story, too, which is sure to pique the interest of fans of this type of narrative.

The limited series sees the Brannock family – led by parents Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean (Bobby Cannavale) – move into their dream New Jersey home. However, they start receiving ominous letters from a mysterious individual who simply refers to himself as the titular Watcher, which leads to all manner of sinister secrets emerging and jump scare-laden moments playing out through the series' seven episodes.

The Watcher received its first trailer at Tudum 2022, Netflix's global fan event, and it looks like it'll make for unsettling and startling viewing.

Halloween Ends (Peacock)

When to stream it: Friday, October 14

The final installment in this horror movie franchise – at least, one involving Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and iconic adversary Michael Myers – finally lands this month. And, surprisingly it's getting a day and date release in theaters and on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

The slasher flick picks up four years after Halloween Kills, the second film in the revived horror franchise's new trilogy, and sees Laurie living with granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). Myers hasn't been seen since his last rampage, allowing Laurie to finally live her life free of trauma, fear, and rage. When a young man is accused of murdering a boy he was babysitting, though, Laurie is forced to confront the evil she can't control, once and for all.

It's possible that more Halloween films will be greenlit in the future, but this marks the end of director David Gordon Green's and Curtis' involvement in the series. Here's hoping Halloween Ends gives the latter a particularly fitting send-off.

Rosaline (Hulu/Disney Plus)

When to stream it: Friday, October 14

Moving away from Halloween-based content – for one entry, anyway – this Disney Plus movie, which is also available on Hulu, will make for refreshing viewing amid the other terrifying content arriving this month.

Billed as a fresh and comedic take on William Shakespeare's legendary Romeo and Juliet tale, Rosaline stars Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick, Unbelievable) as the titular character, the jilted ex-girlfriend of Romeo and cousin to Juliet. Heartbroken when Romeo breaks it off with Rosaline to pursue her relative, Rosaline schemes to win Romeo back.

The Hulu film is also based on Rebecca Serle's When You Were Mine novel, which was a New York Times bestseller. It'll be up to audiences, though, to determine whether Rosaline lives up to the reputation of Serle's young adult-oriented book.

The School for Good and Evil (Netflix)

When to stream it: Wednesday, October 19

Speaking of young adult (YA) fiction, this Netflix movie adaptation is another such production.

Based on Soman Chainani's 2013 fantasy novel, The School for Good and Evil comes packed with big name talent. Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Kit Young, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Peter Serafinowicz are just some of the A-list cast members. Meanwhile, Paul Feig (2016's Ghostbusters, Bridesmaids) is its director.

The film follows best friends Agatha (Sofia Wylie) and Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso), who purposefully get kidnapped and whisked off to the titular School for Good and Evil. There, they learn to master the powers they possess – but, it seems, to their detriment of their friendship as the duo begin to walk different paths towards the light and dark side. Expect this one to do well in its first couple of weeks before plummeting out of Netflix's Top 10 film list.

My Policeman (Prime Video)

When to stream it: Friday, October 21

Amazon's best offerings don't work their way onto its Prime Video streaming service until later this month. But, once they arrive, they'll absolutely be worth watching.

In fact, two drop on the same date – i.e. October 21. The first is My Policeman, a Harry Styles-starring drama, which is based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts. Styles plays Tom Burgess, a gay officer in the 1950s who marries schoolteacher Marion Taylor (The Crown's Emma Corrin) while engaging in a secret romance with museum curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson). Marion is aware of Tom and Patrick's affair but, due to the era, turns a blind eye for fear of being a societal outcast. Unfortunately, the secret the trio harbor could end up ruining them all.

This Prime Video movie has received mixed reviews during its film festival tour. With Styles at the helm, though, we expect it to be a big hit for Amazon.

The Peripheral (Prime Video)

When to stream it: Friday, October 21

For those of a sci-fi disposition, The Peripheral will be a Prime Video series that you're sure to enjoy.

Taking its cues from William Gibson's book – yes, it's another novel to live-action adaptation for October 2022 – of the same name, The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, an individual who tries to hold the pieces of a fractured family together in a neo-futuristic America. One day, she's introduced to the titular Peripheral, a headset that allows its user to travel to the future. However, while Fisher believes this to be some virtual reality/metaverse-style videogame, it's anything but. And, as she traverses the city of London decades in the future inside this world, sinister forces start to emerge that threaten the present and future of Earth.

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy executive produce the show, which is helmed by author-screenwriter Scott B. Smith (Siberia, A Simple Plan). Sci-fi lovers should stick this on their watch list immediately.

Raymond and Ray (Apple TV Plus)

When to stream it: Friday, October 21

Apple TV Plus doesn't come bearing many (if any) Halloween gifts. But we are getting a comedy-drama Apple TV Plus film with Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in its lead roles, so that's worth celebrating.

McGregor and Hawke play half-brothers Raymond and Ray, who reunite at their father's funeral. The duo had bad relationships with their deceased dad and they see his demise as an opportunity to finally emerge from his overbearing shadow. Given the pair's sense of humor, their respective journeys of self-discovery come complete with all manner of hijinks, so expect plenty of embarrassing, moving, and hilarious moments throughout.

Raymond and Ray had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festifal (TIFF), and it's largely earned positive reviews. We don't think this one will surpass CODA as Apple's Oscar-winning crown jewel film-wise, but it should make for entertaining viewing nonetheless.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

When to stream it: Tuesday, October 25

Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro's name might be the most prominent attached to this horror-fuelled Netflix anthology series, but there are many talents behind Cabinet of Curiosities terror-evoking stories.

The eight-part series sees a different director attached to each tale, with the likes of Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Vincenzo Natali (Splice), and Panos Costamos (Mandy) behind the camera. Equally intriguing is the series' stacked cast, with Shadow and Bone's Ben Barnes, The Walking Dead alumnus Andrew Lincoln, Harry Potter's Rupert Grint, The Rings of Power's Ismael Cruz Córdova, Atomic Blonde's Sofia Boutella, and Raising Hope's Kate Micucci among those starring in this production.

Two of the show's eight stories are penned by del Toro, with others based on works by H.P. Lovecraft and others. This is one that you'll have you hiding behind a cushion.

The Devil's Hour (Prime Video)

When to stream it: Friday, October 28

The Devil's Hour has gone under the radar somewhat since its trailer dropped. However, this Peter Capaldi-led thriller is sure to make for a compelling watch.

The Prime Video show comes from Stephen Moffat (ex-Doctor Who like Capaldi). It tells the story of Lucy (Jessica Raine), who wakes up every night at 3:33am – the so-called Devil's Hour – after suffering horrendous nightmares. Soon enough, Lucy's name becomes entangled in a series of brutal murders in the local area – and Capaldi's murderous nomad is installed as the prime suspect behind the killings.

As the pair's journeys become inexplicable entwined – incidents that compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel) honorably tries to get to the bottom of – Capaldi's reclusive character and Raine's Lucy become locked in a captivating story where nothing and everything appears real. Altogether now: oooooooh.

The White Lotus season 2 (HBO Max)

The Emmy award-winning show returns for its second season. (Image credit: HBO Max)

When to stream it: Sunday, October 30

Fresh from sweeping the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – shockingly seeing off Ted Lasso and Succession as the night's big winner – The White Lotus season 2 debuts on HBO Max one day before Halloween.

Channeling the first season's premise, the show's second installment sees a brand-new cast of characters as they check into an exclusive Sicilian resort. The show will follow these eccentric individuals – and the employees who work at the hotel – over a seven-day period, though it's unclear what season 2's plot will actually entail.

Moon Knight's F. Murray Abraham, American Pie's Jennifer Coolidge, The Bold Type's Meghann Fahy, The King's Man's Tom Hollander, and Parks and Recreation's Aubrey Plaza are among its sizeable cast.

It's a curious time to release the comedy-drama anthology show's next entry, but maybe that's the point? Everyone will have had their fill of scary stories by then, so this might be the perfect palette cleanser before attentions start to turn to Christmas movies and Holiday-themed TV shows from November onwards.