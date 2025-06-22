EOFY 2025 sales will end soon – shop these 90+ expert-recommended tech deals before they disappear

June is coming to a close fast, which means the 2025 EOFY sales are also in the home stretch. There's just about a week left for the sale period to end – most retailers will end their EOFY campaign on June 30. So you don't have much time left to pick up those big-ticket tech products you've probably been eyeing for a while.

The good news is that just eight days after the EOFY sales end officially, Amazon will come to your rescue again with its Prime Day 2025 sale. However, that's just one single retailer, albeit one that typically has the best prices on most products. Still, the catalogue of items will be lower than what you can find now, so you'd better get a wriggle on if you're after TVs in particular.

Until then, my team and I are still hunting down the very best EOFY deals and discounts – these are handpicked offers that we think is worth your attention. They're either the lowest price on something or, even the discount isn't the best, it's the product itself that we would recommend at a lower price.

We've already seen some fantastic deals throughout the month so far, but as we expected, some products have reverted to their original list price, meaning if you see a deal you like the look of today, there's unfortunately no guarantee it will still be live tomorrow.

So, be sure to check out complete, expert-approved selection of deals below, hailing from Australia's major retailers including Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and more. If you don't find what you're looking for in my list below, take a look at the retailers I've suggested to peruse their full selection.

In the meantime, my team is also maintaining specific EOFY pages. Take a look at the below:

Best EOFY 2025 deals

Laptops & PCs

HP Chromebook 14 : was AU$579 now AU$319 at Amazon Save AU$260 We don't get a huge variety of Chromebooks in Australia, but this 14-inch option from HP will get you 64GB of flash storage, 4GB of RAM, a N6000 CPU, a 1920 x 1080 IPS screen and a 11 hour battery life. Which is plenty for basic web browsing and word processing. We did briefly see it for AU$299 earlier in the year, but this is a solid deal.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16-inch | Ultra 7 / 32GB / 1TB SSD: was AU$3,479 now AU$1,969 at Lenovo AU Save AU$1,510 Lenovo’s Yoga lineup is designed to be versatile, able to quickly contort into a tablet, laptop or vertical config at will. This 2-in-1 comes packed with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM, along with a 16-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display. It’ll be great for typing and browsing in the home, but it's probably not the right pick for business use and we’d recommend the ThinkBook and ThinkPad range instead.

PC peripherals

Logitech Pebble Keys 2 (K380s): was AU$69 now AU$55 at Amazon Save up to AU$14 Even less of a discount than we've seen during EOFY, but still a saving worth taking advantage of if you're in need of a new keyboard. Logitech's cute and wireless Pebble Keys 2 keyboard, is an attractive gadget if you want to add some colour to your desk, and can be connected to up to 3 devices.

Logitech Lift: was AU$129.95 now AU$85 at Amazon Save AU$44.95 This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even this price. The white and pink colour options are just a dollar more via the same listing.

Logitech MX Master 3S: was AU$169 now AU$119 at Amazon Save AU$50 It might be getting long in the tooth, but it's arguably one of the best pointers you can buy. While not as cheap as its previous AU$104 price drop, this 30% discount is still worth considering. It has a long battery life, and Logitech says you should get up to 70 days of charge out of it. The mouse has an 8,000 DPI sensor too, which allows you to use it on lots of surfaces, including glass. The MX Master 3S is quiet in use, so it's ideal for an office environment.

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 multifunction printer: was AU$499 now AU$382.99 at Amazon Save AU$116.01 A solid 22% discount on a pretty good printer, which while not super exciting, is still very much appreciated. The EcoTank range helps lower your ink costs, and can be very economical to run. The deal here is a little more than the lowest price we've seen on Amazon, but we really do mean a little. For more insight, check out our EcoTank ET-2850 review.

Phones, tablets & accessories

Kobo Clara BW: was AU$239 now AU$219 at Amazon Save AU$20 No, that's actually a AU$30 saving because the official RRP of the Kobo Clara BW is AU$249.99. And while it's still AU$20 more than the current base Kindle ereader (despite the discount), the Kobo alternative is the better buy for Aussies. It still has baked-in OverDrive support, so if you local public library uses the same platform, you can borrow instead of buying ebooks. It's also IPX8 waterproof (which the Kindle isn't), uses a better screen than the Kindle and is repairable too. You can find out more in our in-depth Kobo Clara BW review.

Onyx Boox Go 10.3: was AU$749 now AU$675 at Amazon Save AU$74 It's not a huge discount but it's been rare to see E Ink tablets – both ereaders and note takers – getting significant price slashes recently. This 10-inch writing tablet from Onyx Boox might still be expensive, but it's one of the best you can get. We rate it to be the best for writing, even over the reMarkable 2, on account of it running Android and getting you access to the Play Store. You can read more about it in our Onyx Boox Go 10.3 review, but know that this is a good investment if you'd like a versatile E Ink tablet.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (1 pack): was AU$55 now AU$37 at Amazon Save AU$18 Samsung's alternative to Apple's AirTag was redesigned in 2023 and has been reasonably well received, making it a good Bluetooth tracker for non-Apple user. It'll let you keep tabs on the location of whatever you attach it to and, critically, it works with Android. It costs a little more than a single AirTag at full price, but this discount is easy to recommend.

NBN & mobile plans

Superloop NBN 1000 | 860Mbps TES | AU$85 p/m (first 6 months, then AU$109 p/m) Need a speedier internet plan to go with your new PC or laptop? Then Superloop has the EOFY NBN deal for you. The telco's fastest plan has received a huge AU$144 discount over 6 months, bringing its introductory cost down to a figure lower than many plans that are over 17x slower! The ongoing cost is also below the current national average. • AU$85 total minimum cost

• AU$1,164 first year cost

• AU$1,308 ongoing yearly cost

Buddy | 49Mbps | AU$67p/m (first 6 months, then AU$75p/m) It's great to see one of our favourite providers, Buddy, getting in on the EOFY action and dropping the cost of its popular NBN 50 plan to a decidedly affordable AU$67p/m for the first 6 months. In truth, this plan isn't the cheapest over the first year, but the ongoing yearly cost is among the cheapest, plus you're getting a top-rated provider in return. • AU$67 minimum cost

• AU$852 first year cost

• AU$900 ongoing yearly cost

TVs & soundbars