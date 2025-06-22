Live
EOFY 2025 sales will end soon – shop these 90+ expert-recommended tech deals before they disappear
From laptops to headphones, TVs to cameras and plenty more in between, these tax-time deals will end June 30
June is coming to a close fast, which means the 2025 EOFY sales are also in the home stretch. There's just about a week left for the sale period to end – most retailers will end their EOFY campaign on June 30. So you don't have much time left to pick up those big-ticket tech products you've probably been eyeing for a while.
The good news is that just eight days after the EOFY sales end officially, Amazon will come to your rescue again with its Prime Day 2025 sale. However, that's just one single retailer, albeit one that typically has the best prices on most products. Still, the catalogue of items will be lower than what you can find now, so you'd better get a wriggle on if you're after TVs in particular.
Until then, my team and I are still hunting down the very best EOFY deals and discounts – these are handpicked offers that we think is worth your attention. They're either the lowest price on something or, even the discount isn't the best, it's the product itself that we would recommend at a lower price.
We've already seen some fantastic deals throughout the month so far, but as we expected, some products have reverted to their original list price, meaning if you see a deal you like the look of today, there's unfortunately no guarantee it will still be live tomorrow.
So, be sure to check out complete, expert-approved selection of deals below, hailing from Australia's major retailers including Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and more. If you don't find what you're looking for in my list below, take a look at the retailers I've suggested to peruse their full selection.
Best EOFY 2025 deals
Laptops & PCs
Save AU$260
We don't get a huge variety of Chromebooks in Australia, but this 14-inch option from HP will get you 64GB of flash storage, 4GB of RAM, a N6000 CPU, a 1920 x 1080 IPS screen and a 11 hour battery life. Which is plenty for basic web browsing and word processing. We did briefly see it for AU$299 earlier in the year, but this is a solid deal.
Save AU$690
This compact machine has a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU paired with 16GB of RAM, and can happily take on your daily workload. It's also got premium extras such as a 16:10 (1920 x 1200) 13.3-inch touchscreen display with a high 400-nit brightness and 100% sRGB colour reproduction, and a facial-recognition webcam. Not bad for 38% off.
Save AU$1,304 with code HPJN20
While not quite the cheapest we have seen an RTX 4060 gaming laptop for sale, the Victus 16 has great hardware considering the price. HP already discounted it to AU$1,869 on their official eBay store, the the code HPJN20 saves another 20%.
The HP Omen with Intel i7 and an RTX 4070 is also discounted, and down to AU$1,999.20 with the same code.
Save AU$182
The MacBook Air M4 rarely goes on sale, so while 10% doesn't seem like much, it's about as good as it get's for an Apple product. Want to know more about the laptop? Take a look at our MacBook Air 13-inch M4 review for the full insight.
Need more storage or prefer the 15-inch Air? JB Hi-Fi has discounts on most of the 13-inch variants, and even a few 15-inch models.
Save AU$1,510
Lenovo’s Yoga lineup is designed to be versatile, able to quickly contort into a tablet, laptop or vertical config at will. This 2-in-1 comes packed with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM, along with a 16-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display. It’ll be great for typing and browsing in the home, but it's probably not the right pick for business use and we’d recommend the ThinkBook and ThinkPad range instead.
PC peripherals
Save up to AU$14
Even less of a discount than we've seen during EOFY, but still a saving worth taking advantage of if you're in need of a new keyboard. Logitech's cute and wireless Pebble Keys 2 keyboard, is an attractive gadget if you want to add some colour to your desk, and can be connected to up to 3 devices.
Save AU$44.95
This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even this price. The white and pink colour options are just a dollar more via the same listing.
Save AU$21
An attractive discount on a fairly basic Bluetooth mouse with an 8K DPI, perfect for use on the go. It clicks quietly, charges via USB-C and can be used on any surface.
Save AU$50
It might be getting long in the tooth, but it's arguably one of the best pointers you can buy. While not as cheap as its previous AU$104 price drop, this 30% discount is still worth considering. It has a long battery life, and Logitech says you should get up to 70 days of charge out of it. The mouse has an 8,000 DPI sensor too, which allows you to use it on lots of surfaces, including glass. The MX Master 3S is quiet in use, so it's ideal for an office environment.
Save AU$36
Our friends at Tom's Guide were impressed in their 4-star TP-Link Archer AX55 review, and it's one of our favourite models thanks to a good mix of solid Wi-Fi performance and an affordable price tag. While it's previously dropped to AU$103.70 on Amazon, this saving ain't too bad either.
Save AU$116.01
A solid 22% discount on a pretty good printer, which while not super exciting, is still very much appreciated. The EcoTank range helps lower your ink costs, and can be very economical to run. The deal here is a little more than the lowest price we've seen on Amazon, but we really do mean a little. For more insight, check out our EcoTank ET-2850 review.
Save AU$225.59
While not the very lowest price we have seen, this is still a decent discount. We suggest you read our TP-Link Deco BE63 review for the full breakdown, but suffice to say it's very fast, and while Wi-Fi 7 isn't widely supported just yet, it gives great future proofing. It's also ideal for gamers, or those with a NAS, as the mesh nodes include a 2.5G network port.
Phones, tablets & accessories
Save AU$400
A saving like this on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is unmissable for anyone that's been eyeing off this slim new flagship. We wish this was actually the launch price of the handset, as it would've made it much easier to justify. Still, now it has come down in price, it's a much more attractive proposition. This discount applies to both Titanium Black and Titanium Silver models – and there’s savings to be had on the 256GB option too (down to AU$1,649). These discounts are also available from Samsung directly, which also stocks the exclusive Titanium Icyblue colourway.
Save AU$452
Now at its lowest price ever on Amazon, if you've been eyeing up the exceptionally powerful S25 Ultra, now is a great time to do so. It's easily one of the best phones in Australia, fitted with our favourite array of cameras and a gorgeous, massive screen. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we awarded the phone four and a half stars and gave it a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval.
This discount applies across all colourways, and there are some great discounts on 512GB and 1TB models, should you want more storage.
You ca also check out exclusive colours direct from Samsung, where you can pick up the phone from AU$1,749.
Save AU$500
This is one of our favourite Android handsets here at TechRadar and its slightly bigger size over the standard Pro model is no bad thing. It earned 4.5 stars in our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review, standing out for its display and battery. If you've been eyeing it, JB Hi-Fi is offering AU$500 off all the storage and colour options right now via the same listing.
Save AU$451
This is one of Samsung's affordability-oriented performance tablets, existing between the company's budget Tab A family and powerful Tab S range. There's a newer model on sale, but given there isn't a big performance gap between the devices, this is likely the better value pick.
Save AU$20
No, that's actually a AU$30 saving because the official RRP of the Kobo Clara BW is AU$249.99. And while it's still AU$20 more than the current base Kindle ereader (despite the discount), the Kobo alternative is the better buy for Aussies. It still has baked-in OverDrive support, so if you local public library uses the same platform, you can borrow instead of buying ebooks. It's also IPX8 waterproof (which the Kindle isn't), uses a better screen than the Kindle and is repairable too. You can find out more in our in-depth Kobo Clara BW review.
Save AU$74
It's not a huge discount but it's been rare to see E Ink tablets – both ereaders and note takers – getting significant price slashes recently. This 10-inch writing tablet from Onyx Boox might still be expensive, but it's one of the best you can get. We rate it to be the best for writing, even over the reMarkable 2, on account of it running Android and getting you access to the Play Store. You can read more about it in our Onyx Boox Go 10.3 review, but know that this is a good investment if you'd like a versatile E Ink tablet.
Save AU$18
Samsung's alternative to Apple's AirTag was redesigned in 2023 and has been reasonably well received, making it a good Bluetooth tracker for non-Apple user. It'll let you keep tabs on the location of whatever you attach it to and, critically, it works with Android. It costs a little more than a single AirTag at full price, but this discount is easy to recommend.
NBN & mobile plans
Superloop NBN 1000 | 860Mbps TES | AU$85 p/m (first 6 months, then AU$109 p/m)
Need a speedier internet plan to go with your new PC or laptop? Then Superloop has the EOFY NBN deal for you. The telco's fastest plan has received a huge AU$144 discount over 6 months, bringing its introductory cost down to a figure lower than many plans that are over 17x slower! The ongoing cost is also below the current national average.
• AU$85 total minimum cost
• AU$1,164 first year cost
• AU$1,308 ongoing yearly cost
Buddy | 49Mbps | AU$67p/m (first 6 months, then AU$75p/m)
It's great to see one of our favourite providers, Buddy, getting in on the EOFY action and dropping the cost of its popular NBN 50 plan to a decidedly affordable AU$67p/m for the first 6 months. In truth, this plan isn't the cheapest over the first year, but the ongoing yearly cost is among the cheapest, plus you're getting a top-rated provider in return.
• AU$67 minimum cost
• AU$852 first year cost
• AU$900 ongoing yearly cost
Optus EOFY deals: up to 50% off select phones on a 24- or 36-month plan
If you're after a new phone, one way to save a lot of cash on the RRP of the handset is to get it on a plan. Optus' EOFY sale is shaving the price off quite a few current flagship phones, with savings of up to 50%. The caveat here is you will need to sign up for a 24- or a 36-month plan to pocket the savings. The repayments are, of course, interest free. Some of the standout offers are:
• Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: AU$800 off
• Motorola Razr 50: AU$618 off
• Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: AU$549.36 off
TVs & soundbars
Save AU$857
Our favourite budget TV right now, the C7K utilises TCL’s latest QD mini-LED technology, making it a premium yet affordable TV that should suit most Australian homes. High brightness, vibrant colours and deep blacks promise to elevate your home movie nights, while a built-in Bang & Olufsen speaker system could make you think twice about investing in a soundbar. 65-inch too big or small? Appliance Central has all sizes in stock up to 98-inch.