\n<p id="f503b693-2c7a-4b80-b5f1-3160ae3352e6">Hello, shoppers! If you're just joining TechRadar's live coverage of Amazon's October Prime Day sale, then you've come at the right time.</p><p>It's day 3 of the sale &ndash; right now we're halfway through Prime Big Deals Days &ndash; and the good news is that we've seen some price drops since the sale began. Case in point: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra SC that began the sale with a 30% discount and are <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.com.au/Bose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth/dp/B0CXJBH48R">now a whopping 53% off</a>!</p><p>There are plenty more deals that upwards of 50% off and one of my colleagues has dug up <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/tech/dont-wait-for-black-friday-ive-found-16-prime-day-deals-that-are-half-price-or-better">16 offers that are currently half price or better</a> and that means there are plenty of savings to be had right now.</p><p>Should you wait for Black Friday? That's up to you &ndash; if a price looks right, grab it now and don't look back later.</p>\n