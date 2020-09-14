Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming will launch with these 150 games

Microsoft has announced that over 150 Xbox games will be available to play on Android devices when Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's cloud streaming service launches.

We already knew that cloud streaming (powered by Project xCloud) will be available for free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers from September 15, allowing them to play a host of Xbox games on Android mobile devices, but now Microsoft has unveiled exactly which games subscribers will be able to play on the move from launch day, including the likes of Destiny 2, Spiritfarer, Forza Horizon 4, and Tell Me Why.

It's worth noting that this is just the initial launch-day lineup and, according to Microsoft, "you can expect the library to evolve over time, based on members’ feedback, with new games added all the time".

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming launch titles

Microsoft's cloud gaming service (Project xCloud) aims to let you play big-name games on whichever device you want, whenever you want, streaming on your consoles, on your phones, and on your Windows 10 PCs.

Bundled in free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, subscribers will have access to the service from September 15, allowing them to play Xbox One and (eventually) Xbox Series X games on their phones or tablets.

And because Xbox Live can connect across all devices, you'll still have the option to play single-player or online multiplayer on whichever device you're using – you can also play with PC players in games where cross-play with Xbox One consoles is supported. It's worth noting that Project xCloud does depend on a stable internet connection, but Microsoft has promised the service can run with a 7-10mb/s connection.

The service will technically be in beta when it launches on September 15, which means it will only be available for Android devices in 22 countries. While we're expecting the feature to eventually roll out to more countries at a later date, support for iOS devices doesn't appear to be coming any time soon due to Apple App Store policies which prevent cloud gaming services like Game Pass from operating on iOS devices.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be to play the following titles via cloud gaming from September 15:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Absolver

Afterparty

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

ARK: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battletoads

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black Desert

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bridge Constructor Portal

Carrion

Children of Morta

ClusterTruck

Crackdown 3: Campaign

Crosscode

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

DayZ

de Blob

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Death Squared

Deliver us the moon

Demon’s Tilt

Descenders

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (September 22)

DiRT 4

Don’t Starve

Double Kick Heroes

Drake Hollow

Dungeon of the Endless

Enter The Gungeon

F1 2019

Fallout 76

Farming Simulator 17

Felix the Reaper

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

For the King

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Fractured Minds

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Gato Roboto

Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War 5

Goat Simulator

Golf with Your Friends

Grounded

Guacamelee! 2

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight (Renewal)

Hot Shot Racing

Human Fall Flat

Hyperdot

Hypnospace Outlaw

Indivisible

Journey to the Savage Planet

Katana ZERO (Coming soon)

Killer Instinct DE

Kona

Levelhead

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Metro 2033 Redux

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft: Dungeons

MINIT

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat X (Not available in Korea)

Mount & Blade: Warband

Moving Out

Mudrunner

Munchkin: Quacked Quest

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Time At Portia

Neon Abyss

New Super Lucky’s Tale

NieR:Automata

Night Call

Night in the Woods (Coming soon)

No Man’s Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Observation

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Oxenfree

Pathologic 2

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Rise & Shine

River City Girls (Coming soon)

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Sea Salt

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay the Spire

Sniper Elite 4

Spiritfarer

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3

Terraria

The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut

The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Gardens Between

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Long Dark

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game

The Messenger

The Outer Worlds

The Surge 2

The Touryst

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Escapists 2

The Talos Principle

The Turing Test

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3

The Walking Dead: Season Two

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

Undermine

Untitled Goose Game

Void Bastards

Wandersong

Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Coming soon)

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

West of Dead

Wizard of Legend

World War Z

Worms W.M.D

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2