The Mophie Powerstation AC has been our biggest CES 2018 lifesaver

The ultimate power bank

We would not have survived CES 2018 without the Mophie Powerstation AC. Between constantly running around the show floor and a truly awkward power outage during the world’s biggest electronics show, we hardly have a chance to plug in our devices. Luckily with the Mophie Powerstation AC we were able to bring the power plug with us wherever we went.

With 100-watts of output surging from this power bank’s built-in AC connector we were able to recharge and run practically any laptop, from a MacBook Air to a serious gaming laptop/production rig. 

Better yet this is one of the few portable batteries to feature 30W of output through its USB-PD certified USB-C port, allowing us to fast charge our latest iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the Mophie Powerstation AC also packs 22,000mAh of power – more than enough to top off multiple laptops plugged in at the same time.

