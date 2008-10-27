Odd TV clips to hit YouTube and MySpace

A whole host of quirky and obscure content from British television will soon be made available on YouTube, MSN and MySpace following ITN Source's creation of a digital production company.

Diagonal View has been set up to deal with some of the internet's most high-profile video providers, with Mobix founder Matt Heiman heading up the joint venture.

"It's been a fantastic experience working with ITN Source, said Heiman."The archive is extremely rich in video content that online users are only too keen to watch.

"We're looking forward to delving further into the library and partnering with other multimedia platforms in taking our business forward."

Huge archive

ITN Source is a huge archive of UK television footage and it has representation deals in place with the likes of Reuters, Channel 4, Granada, British Pathe and FOX Movitone.

"It's an unprecedented move in the world of commercial archives to create an online business that delivers content directly to the end consumer," added ITN Source's Asha Oberoi.

"Diagonal View has proved very successful platform for our video content and has potential to become a really strong revenue stream for our business."