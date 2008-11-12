Sky pushes Hollywood for HD classics

Sky is in discussion with Hollywood to get more classic films remastered.

While the broadcaster is currently showing some of Hollywood's back catalogue on its numerous HD movie channels, it is looking to significantly broaden its HD movie output. Broadcasting classic movies is one of the avenues Sky is pursuing.

Speaking to Screen Finance magazine, Ian Lewis, Director of Sky Movies and Sky Box Office, said: "We continue to push them [the studios] so we can have a classics channel in HD."

HD expansion

Back in August, Sky announced it was to expand its HD service, adding seven new channels to its high-definition line-up. One of those announced was Sky Movies Modern Greats HD.

The channel was the first in the UK to premiere The Sound Of Music in hi-def.

If Sky do get their way, then expect to see a HD classics channel in the near future.