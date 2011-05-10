Photoshop Touch apps now available on iPad

You too can create works of art such as these

Adobe's Photoshop CS5 companion apps are now available on the iPad, bringing all manner of touchscreen imaging wizadry to the Apple slate.

The three apps, Color Lava, Eazel and Nav, interact with the desktop software as well as allowing creative types to manipulate and navigate through images using their fingers on the tablet.

Although Adobe Eazel is not, as we discovered in our hands on, the best painting app in the world, it does allow you to wirelessly send your, erm, masterpieces directly to Photoshop.

Photoshapp

Color Lava (it pains us to forgo the 'u') is a colour palette development app which makes creating colour swatches a piece of cake; it'll have you smudging and mixing to your heart's content.

Meanwhile, Adobe Nav acts as a kind of desktop extension for choosing tools, swapping screen modes and other admin-type shenanigans. It's neat, but the abundance of keyboard shortcuts in the desktop programme makes it a little redundant.

For a more in-depth look at each of the new apps, hop on over to our hands on Adobe Photoshop CS5 iPad apps review; the apps are all available from iTunes now, with pricing ranging from £1.19 to £2.99.