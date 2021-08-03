Rainbow Six Siege is getting a Containment Event with a new game mode

Rainbow Six Siege developers at Ubisoft have been hinting at a big new event coming to the game and it has finally been revealed. This new event like we surmised previously is based on the upcoming game Rainbow Six Extraction.

The developers have shared a video teaser of the upcoming Containment Event to the game and details have been shared as well. This new event will bring with it a new game mode as well which will be exclusive to the new corrupted Consulate map.

Rainbow Six Siege Containment Event: Details

Ubisoft's new time-limited PvP Containment Event will run for three weeks from August 3 until August 24. Containment sets the players in a reworked version of the Consulate map overruled by the Chimera Parasite in a new game mode called Nest Destruction.

According to Ubisoft, this event offers a tease into the world of Extraction in Rainbow Six Siege, where a team of REACT agents (attackers) will intervene to destroy Nests and will face a team of Proteans, a deadly Archæan variant that can adopt the form of REACT operators (defenders) and attempt to mimic their behavior with maximum speed and with melee attacks only.

Defenders will be provided with additional Health, Aruni’s Punch, and Oryx’s special abilities, but will be weaponless for the whole game. Attackers will have a standard loadout without modifiers and only have access to a reduced Operators selection.

The new game mode, Nest Destruction, will have players fight over a Nest. On one hand, attackers will be given a two-tiered objective scenario: destroy the nest to open the final objective and win the round. On the other hand, defenders will have to rely on melee attacks and Oryx’s Ramah Dash to stop their opponents. Of course, players can always get rid of the opposing team entirely to win.

The Containment event features its own collection of 33 unique items for operators including IQ, Ace, Blackbeard, Amaru and Zero on the attacking side, and Aruni, Jager, Kaid, Mira and Warden on the defending team. Rainbow Six Siege will also be free from 13th August to 15th August, where players can earn twice as many bonus Battle Pass points.