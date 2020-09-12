PS5 price and pre-order could be revealed Wednesday, as Sony confirms stream

We've been waiting to learn the PS5 price, release date and pre-order details for what feels like an eternity, but that wait may finally come to an end on Wednesday.

Sony has confirmed a PlayStation 5 Showcase streaming event for Wednesday, September 16 - and it's the price and availability that's really the only major information we're still waiting to learn.

The PS5 Showcase will kick off at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST, and we'll be reporting live to bring you everything you need to know, and what it means, as it happens.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday, September 16 at 9pm BST: https://t.co/PyNnNFbe90 pic.twitter.com/i1ExromgGpSeptember 12, 2020

Price wars

And it's the PS5 price which will be examined under a microscope after Microsoft revealed competitive prices for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X a week before.

The two PS5 variants are expected to be more expensive than their Xbox counterparts - unless Sony springs something of a surprise to bring its pricing more in line with its rival.

As a reminder, the Series S price is $299.99 / £249.99, while the Series X price is $499 / £449 / AU$749, and both consoles will be available on November 10.

The PlayStation 5 will be available in two variants - a digital only option (with no disc drive), and what we expect to be the core PS5 unit which has a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive.

Both consoles offer an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, a custom 825GB SSD, and a custom RDNA 2 AMD GPU that puts out 10.28 TFLOPs of processing power.