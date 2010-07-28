Panasonic debuts 3D consumer camcorder

Panasonic continues its mission for 3D supremacy, with the unveiling of its first-ever 3D consumer camcorder – the HDC-SDT750.

This is not the first time Panasonic has developed a 3D shooting rig – it unveiled a professional video camera earlier in the year – but this one is aimed squarely at consumers, shooting Full HD footage to both eyes.

The camcorder uses the same 3D conversion lens as the one announced for the company's G-series range of cameras and is compatible with Panasonic's 3D-capable 3D TVs.

3D ready

Actually it is compatible with all 3D capable TVs, but Panasonic obviously want you to keep your 3D watching within its eco-system.

The camcorder shoots HD on AVCHD at 17Mbps and has a 3-inch flip out screen and is capable of 5.1 surround sound audio recording.

Although no UK release date has been set, the Panasonic HDC-SDT750 should arrive some time in October with pricing to be confirmed.