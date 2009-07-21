O2 confirms outage on 3G network

O2 - 3G network may or may not be out

O2 has confirmed to TechRadar that its 3G network has gone down in the UK - but only for pay monthly customers.

Those on pay as you go deals have dodged the data-less bullet, while BlackBerry users are also safe from the data demons.

However, despite the affirmations from O2 that the service is down, and also giving no date on when it will be fixed or why it even occurred, we managed to get our in office iPhone to connect fine over 3G to TechRadar and other sites as well.

Good news everyone!

Which means we were in the curious situation of being able to phone up O2 and say: "about your product... it's working?"

O2 didn't give us any indication over whether the data collapse was due to loads of people tethering their iPhones without paying the data charge, thus leading to an underestimation on how much support was going to be needed.

We'll let you know when more information surfaces - but if your connection is working or not, let us know in the comments below.