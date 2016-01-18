iPhone 6S Plus vs Huawei Mate 8: battle of the phablets

Huawei's latest Mate 8 phablet is finally coming to the West. We rather liked it in our hands-on review, but we wanted to see how it compared to the iPhone 6S Plus.

So we put the Huawei Mate 8 up against the iPhone 6S Plus in our testing process, to see whether the new Chinese competitor can hold its own against one of the best.

Apple's phablet is one of the best money can buy right now, and it only just missed out on top spot in our best phablets because of its high price tag.

In the test we look at battery, speed and the quality of the images captured by the camera – and some of the results are really interesting. Watch the video below to find out which phone came out on top.