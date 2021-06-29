OnePlus Nord 2 leaked renders look a lot like the OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus had recently introduced an affordable phone under the Nord line-up the Nord CE , however, it wasn’t the true successor of the original Nord. Hence, the company has a rumored OnePlus Nord 2 that will succeed the Nord and is expected to lead the Nord lineup this year.

The phone is still a few weeks or a month away from its official unveiling, according to rumors, and other leaks have shown improvements in its camera division and how it could be the first OnePlus device to not ship with a Qualcomm chipset .

Thanks to a new leak, we now also know how the OnePlus Nord 2 may look like. Well, known leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka Onleaks has already shared the renders of the upcoming phone.

These renders, published by 91Mobiles , show the phone in its glory, and it will give you more than an idea about the design of the upcoming phone.

OnePlus Nord 2 design leak

If these renders are correct, the phone looks similar to the OnePlus 9 series and a couple of other devices from its parent company Oppo.

While these are leaks and there is a chance of minor change in the design, by Steve’s accurate track record we believe the design will more or less remain the same.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

On the front, there is a flat display with a punch-hole camera at the top while on the rear panel you can see the placement of a triple camera setup and an LED flash on a rectangular camera island on the top left corner. The rear panel is minimal and may only have the OnePlus logo in the middle.

The placement of three camera sensors is similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro and instead of the fourth sensor, you have the LED flash. Other notable things that you can spot in this design leaks are a USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and a speaker grille at the bottom.

Going by this design leak, OnePlus is expected to bring the alert slider back after removing it from the OnePlus Nord CE. OnePlus may also skip the headphone jack from the Nord 2. While the leaked renders show the phone in a green color, the company may introduce multiple other color options at the launch.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 leaks mean we expect this phone to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. You can expect the presence of a 90Hz refresh rate and high touch response rate to aid mobile gaming. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to borrow the Sony IMX766 sensor from the OnePlus 9 Pro. The other two snappers are expected to be an 8MP secondary and a 2MP sensor for depth. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera will complete the duties of a selfie camera.

The Nord 2 may come with a minor upgrade in terms of battery and may have a 4500mAh battery pack to power the device. Though, the charging speed may be limited to 30W instead of the 65W that we’ve seen on the current flagship device from the company.

Finally, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to ship with Android 11 out of the box and hopeful the company will offer a couple of years of software updates, unlike the OnePlus Nord N200 that will have a short software support cycle.