A Dimensity 1200 SoC seems even more likely on the OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch globally in the next few weeks. With the past few leaks, the main takeaway of the OnePlus Nord 2 has been the processor. A new leak confirms that indeed, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Popular tipster, Mukul Sharma spotted the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 on the AI Benchmarking platform. The benchmark confirms the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and 8GB of RAM. While this is not an entirely new leak, this is just like more confirmation that the Nord 2 will be the first OnePlus phone to come out with a MediaTek chipset.

So yes, OnePlus Nord 2 will indeed run on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Have spotted the 8GB RAM variant of the device on the AI Benchmarking platform.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor was unveiled back in January and currently, in India, we have Realme X7 Max with the same chipset and Poco F3 GT with Dimensity 1200 SoC will be launched soon.

The Dimensity 1200 is an octa-core chipset consisting of one Ultra Arm Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 Super cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. It also supports a wide range of 5G bands in India. During our review period with the Realme X7 Max , we were quite pleased with the performance.

OnePlus Nord 2 specs: what we know so far

Over the past few months, we’ve seen a lot of news, leaks, and rumours of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. The refinement of the original OnePlus Nord is likely to launch in the month of July and here is what we know so far.

To start off with, the OnePlus Nord 2 is said to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Since it’s an AMOLED panel, the device will also have an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The battery is also getting a minor upgrade with a 4,500mAh unit and we expect the company to upgrade the charging speed from 30W to 65W - which is what we’ve seen on the OnePlus 9 series.

Further, the device will come in two configurations - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, but going by the past record of OnePlus, we might also get an India exclusive 6GB variant.

Big camera upgrade

Previous leaks also suggested 2 the OnePlus Nord 2 will get a big camera upgrade as well. The Nord 2 is said to feature Sony IMX766 sensor as the primary camera. This is the same sensor used on the OnePlus 9 Pro. This will be followed by an 8MP sensor which presumably is an ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor (macro/depth).

In terms of selfie camera, the OnePlus Nord 2 leak suggests it will have a 32MP shooter with no mention of a secondary camera.

