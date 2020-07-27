OnePlus Nord review

The OnePlus Nord is a great example of how to make a ‘Lite’ device that doesn’t feel cheap. Essentials such as a 90Hz display, fast charging and performance to satisfy most users. The cameras aren’t the best, but for the price, we wouldn’t complain much. Even if not a flagship, it is still a killer.

The OnePlus Nord is one of the most-anticipated smartphones of the year. Even if you’re not a tech enthusiast, you probably must have heard of it, all thanks to the hype created by the company. The plot got even thicker when its price was announced — was it the new best smartphone under Rs 30,000 in India?

Nord is an all-new series from OnePlus that is meant to give users a premium software and hardware experience at an affordable price. In many ways, it marks OnePlus return to the segment where it started its journey years ago. For its first tango with a mid-ranger, OnePlus seems to tick the right boxes, and even manages to be the cheapest in the market for some of these additions…something that we haven’t been able to say about OnePlus in recent years.

The OnePlus Nord is not a compromised phone at any angle. It offers extremely satisfying performance in all the major aspects of the phone and more often than not, it comes out as a winner.

In India, it goes against popular offerings such as the Realme X3 and the Redmi K20 Pro, smartphones which were the price champions for their time. However, OnePlus’s software-first approach shows that not all Android battles can be won via brute force.

OnePlus Nord price in India

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

India is one of the first markets to get the Nord. And just like last time, it is priced way more competitively in India. It starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6+64GB variant. The 8+128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999 and the top of the line 12+256G variant costs Rs 29,999. The colour options include Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

The OnePlus Nord first sale is scheduled for August 4 and it will go on sale via Amazon. The India exclusive 6+64GB variant will go on sale later in the month of September.

Design

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

184 gram weight, 8.2mm thickness

Glass sandwich with a polycarbonate frame

Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours

Even though the Nord is not an expensive phone, OnePlus has not compromised much in terms of design. It comes with a glossy glass body with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back as well as the front. Holding the phone feels solid and comfortable. However, it opts for a plastic frame which definitely affects its premium positioning. You’ll be reminded of that each time you hold the phone and the rails aren’t cold.

The Nord can also be used with a single hand, a feat that is rare these days. The taller display makes the phone a lot narrower (73.3mm) with dimensions very similar to the OnePlus 8. At just 184 grams, it is also extremely lightweight, especially when you look at the competition which is at the 200-gram mark. OnePlus has done a good job with weight distribution too. Overall, the build of the phone seems pretty solid.

The device comes in two colour options: Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. We tested the blue variant here, and oh boy, does it stand out from the crowd! For those who prefer something a little more understated, the other variant is your only option.

Towards the right, you get the power button, which is easy to access without needing to readjust the grip by a lot. It has good clicky tactile feedback. Right above the power button, you get the iconic alert slider, which can be used in three modes: Ring, Silent, and Vibrate. On the left, you get the volume rocker. All the three buttons are coated with blue colour here, which looks pretty cool. Towards the back, you get a quad-camera array which protrudes out quite a bit. Next to the camera, there is a dual-LED flash. You get the OnePlus logo at the centre and OnePlus branding towards the end.

The glass used in the rear camera is so deep black that it reminds me of the OnePlus Concept One phone which features a hidden camera array. On the front of the device, there is a pill-shaped dual front-facing camera towards the left, a first in a for a OnePlus phone. The earpiece is located along the top edge of the phone.

The USB Type-C port and the SIM slot is also present at the bottom. For audio, you get a mono speaker with two outlets at the bottom of the device. As you might have already guessed, the device omits the 3.5mm headphone jack.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The design of the Nord in no way is the best we’ve seen in this price point. In fact, most of the Realme devices sport a very similar design language. But, there is nothing wrong with the design. It is just that it doesn’t stand out from the crowd in terms of design, as it does with the colour.

A silicone case is also included in the box, which has a weird pattern that switches between matte and glossy. There’s a subtle arrow pointing upwards, figuratively looking towards the North. You’ll have to settle for this plain case which is nowhere as interesting as the one included on the OnePlus 8 series.

Just like other OnePlus devices, the Nord has some degree of (unofficial) water-resistance. Rain and sweat shouldn’t pose an issue.

Overall, I was pretty happy with the design although it is no way unique or stands out. It feels good in the hand and you get a solid grip. Far from the worst we’ve seen in this segment.

Display

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

6.44inch AMOLED panel, 20:9 aspect ratio

90Hz fluid refresh rate

The OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080p) resolution. You get a 90Hz refresh rate panel for smoother scrolling experience. It also comes with an option to switch back to the traditional 60Hz mode. The phone is tall with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is capable of handling HDR content and comes with support for sRGB, DisplayP3, and AMOLED wide gamut screen calibration modes. Furthermore, you get a vibrant colour effect which optimizes the video colors and contrast to make it more vivid. There are also options to turn on Reading mode and Night mode. You can turn on the reading mode in Mono effect mode or Chromatic effect mode depending on your preference.

A high refresh rate phone in the flagship phone is a must and now, we’re seeing the same of mid range smartphones with the OnePlus Nord. Apart from the Nord, Realme X2 Pro is the only phone that offers AMOLED screen + 90Hz combo. The AMOLED display on the Nord is just as good as any flagship devices we’ve seen from the OnePlus. Unlike the OnePlus 8 series, you get a flat screen on Nord with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

There is some doubt around the utility of a 90Hz panel on a smartphone. Honestly, even I didn’t find much of a difference at first, but when I switched back to 60Hz for a day, the entire phone felt slow and borderline lagging! I doubt I’ll ever enjoy a 60Hz display again.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The display itself is excellent, the AMOLED display does its job pretty well, you get deep blacks and good viewing angles. The phone’s animation starting from the home screen live wallpaper comes to life when you unlock the phone and acts as another reminder of the higher refresh rate.

You can reach easily to most parts of the screen with just your thumb and the touch is also pretty responsive.

The phone can get bright enough for indoor usage and the auto-brightness works pretty well, surprisingly. The sunlight visibility is just above average and the texts and videos are visible during the day time. The hole punch is bigger than what I’d like, but it gets easier to ignore with time.

Overall, the display quality seems to be excellent and watching contents from OTT apps was also delightful. You get an AMOLED screen, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR support. It was enjoyable and colour reproduction was accurate as well. There’s nothing much to complain about the display.