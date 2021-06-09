OnePlus Nord 2 camera and design get detailed via a new leak

The OnePlus Nord 2 is a highly-anticipated smartphone for the season, but official information remains scarce. A new leak sheds some light on what the next mid-range OnePlus could bring and how it will be close to its flagship siblings.

The OnePlus Nord 2 was supposed to launch in the second quarter of this year according to previous reports, but there have been close to no mentions in the months since, leading some to believe that the upcoming Nord CE will replace it, while others think that the Nord 2 will be a separate announcement at a later date. Today’s leak makes things a little clearer.

As per Digital Chat Station, OnePlus is soon to launch a new Dimensity 1200-powered device. Left-aligned punch-hole, IMX766 sensor, the lower right lens is replaced with a flash (when compared with the OP9Pro). The price will be around Yuan 2000.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord2 pic.twitter.com/mSCAUkdHNPJune 9, 2021 See more

The information comes from China-based leakster Digital Chat Station, who revealed some information about an upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered device — which is expected to be the OnePlus Nord 2 (the source did not mention the phone’s name explicitly).

He states that the device will have a flat screen with a high screen-to-body ratio and a single punch-hole notch for the selfie camera. Further, the OnePlus Nord 2 is claimed to have the Sony IMX766 sensor as the primary camera. The same camera is used on the OnePlus 9 Pro’s 50MP ultra-wide lens, which is considered to be one of the best in the business. In terms of design too it is said to follow its flagship siblings with a rectangular camera housing on the back.

Camera layout of the OnePlus 9 Pro (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

He also mentions that the price in China will be around CNY 2,000, which converts to about Rs 23,000. Factoring in taxes and import duties, the OnePlus Nord 2 price in India should be closer to the Rs 30,000 mark.

If that is a little steep, it might be worth checking out the OnePlus Nord CE which will be unveiled this week for a sub Rs 25,000 price tag.