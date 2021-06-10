OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched: Snapdragon 750G, 90Hz display, 64MP camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been officially launched in India, marking the company’s entry into a new, lower price point in the Indian smartphone market.
Launched alongside the OnePlus TV U1S, the Nord CE is the brand’s new mid-range smartphone for the season and sits just under the OnePlus Nord — making it the cheapest phone from the brand in years. Of course, this time it’s in the form of a budget device instead of the flagship killer that its forerunners were.
Buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G on Amazon.in
6GB+128GB: Rs 22,999 | 8GB+128GB: Rs 24,999 | 12GB+256GB: Rs 27,999View Deal
Launched on June 10, the OnePlus Nord CE comes in three variants in India. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 22,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999. Colour options include Blue Void, Charcoal Black and Silver Ray. The first sale is scheduled for June 16 on Amazon.in, but Red Cable Club members get early access starting tomorrow (June 11).
- OnePlus Nord CE review
- OnePlus TV U1S series launched in India
- Best phones under Rs 25,000 in India for 2021
OnePlus Nord CE specifications
- Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED, 90Hz
- Performance: Snapdragon 750G
- RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1
- 5G: n78
- Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
- Selfie: 16MP
- Battery: 4,500mAh
- Charging: 30W Warp Charge 30T Plus
- Features: headphone jack, in-display fingerprint scanner
The OnePlus Nord CE is powered by the Snapdragon 750G, which is an octa-core platform built on the 8nm process. It uses the Snapdragon X52 modem for 5G connectivity. In India, only the N78 band (NSA/SA) is enabled. Along with that, it has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.
There’s a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution. It has a 90Hz refresh rate, too. For protection, there’s Dragontrail glass on the front.
For photography, the Nord CE has three cameras on the back: a 64MP f/1.79 primary camera (OmniVision sensor), an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP mono lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera in a punch-hole notch.
The back is made of polycarbonate with an aluminium mid-frame, allowing the OnePlus Nord CE to achieve a weight of 170 grams and a thickness of 7.9mm. There’s also a headphone jack on the bottom, beside the mono speaker. It houses a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 30W Warp Charge 30T Plus, which can take it from 0 to full in about an hour and up to 70% in 30 minutes.
|Configuration
|Price (INR)
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 22,999
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 24,999
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 27,999