OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched: Snapdragon 750G, 90Hz display, 64MP camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been officially launched in India, marking the company’s entry into a new, lower price point in the Indian smartphone market.

Launched alongside the OnePlus TV U1S , the Nord CE is the brand’s new mid-range smartphone for the season and sits just under the OnePlus Nord — making it the cheapest phone from the brand in years. Of course, this time it’s in the form of a budget device instead of the flagship killer that its forerunners were.

Launched on June 10, the OnePlus Nord CE comes in three variants in India. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 22,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999. Colour options include Blue Void, Charcoal Black and Silver Ray. The first sale is scheduled for June 16 on Amazon.in , but Red Cable Club members get early access starting tomorrow (June 11).

OnePlus Nord CE specifications

Display : 6.43-inch AMOLED, 90Hz

: 6.43-inch AMOLED, 90Hz Performance : Snapdragon 750G

: Snapdragon 750G RAM : 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X

: 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X Storage : 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1

: 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 5G : n78

: n78 Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP

: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Selfie : 16MP

: 16MP Battery : 4,500mAh

: 4,500mAh Charging : 30W Warp Charge 30T Plus

: 30W Warp Charge 30T Plus Features: headphone jack, in-display fingerprint scanner

The OnePlus Nord CE is powered by the Snapdragon 750G , which is an octa-core platform built on the 8nm process. It uses the Snapdragon X52 modem for 5G connectivity. In India, only the N78 band (NSA/SA) is enabled. Along with that, it has LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

There’s a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution. It has a 90Hz refresh rate, too. For protection, there’s Dragontrail glass on the front.

For photography, the Nord CE has three cameras on the back: a 64MP f/1.79 primary camera (OmniVision sensor), an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP mono lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera in a punch-hole notch.

The back is made of polycarbonate with an aluminium mid-frame, allowing the OnePlus Nord CE to achieve a weight of 170 grams and a thickness of 7.9mm. There’s also a headphone jack on the bottom, beside the mono speaker. It houses a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 30W Warp Charge 30T Plus, which can take it from 0 to full in about an hour and up to 70% in 30 minutes.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India Configuration Price (INR) 6GB + 128GB Rs 22,999 8GB + 128GB Rs 24,999 12GB + 256GB Rs 27,999