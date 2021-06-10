OnePlus TV U1S 4K launched in India in three sizes

Along with the launch of its cheapest phone in India, OnePlus also announced three new smart TVs in India. The company unveiled three 4K smart TVs under a brand new series, the OnePlus TV U1S.

Currently in India, the OnePlus smart TVs are available in Y-series, U-series, Q1-series. The new OnePlus TV U1S series brings three new 4K smart TVs which are priced competitively and bring some new features. The new 4K TVs also come with slim bezels which will offer an immersive experience.

OnePlus TV U1S series features and specs

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus TV U1S comes in three screen sizes: 50-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches. The only difference between these models is the screen size, while the rest of the specs are features remain the same across the series. These TVs also come with support for an optional Full HD webcam (sold at Rs 2,500) with two mics and a USB connection.

As for the visuals, the OnePlus TV U1S series features a 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution with support for 10-bit colour, 93% DCI-P3 coverage, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG formats. All three are LED panels. The Gamma Engine also makes the cut, bringing features such as noise reduction, dynamic contrast, super-resolution, MEMC, anti-aliasing, noise reduction and colour space mapping.

These TVs come with a metal stand which adds more sturdiness to the TV and they also feature a light indicator on the bottom of the TV. All three smart TVs come in a space grey colour option. One of the key features of the U1S series is the ability to remotely control the OnePlus TV using the “Hey Google” hot keyword.

In terms of audio, the smart TVs are packed with a 30W speaker setup co-tuned by Dynaudio. The TVs also support Dolby Atmos audio with pass-through e-ARC(Dolby Atmos). As for the ports onboard, the OnePlus TV U1S series comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.1 eARC port, two USB 2.0 ports, LAN, and a headphone jack. Wireless connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus TV U1S 4K smart TVs are powered by a quad-core chipset packed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. On the software end, the TVs run on Android 10 TV OS with OxygenPlay 2.0 on top. The software features include live channels, built-in chromecast, voice assistant support, data saver, game mode, timer, and kids mode. On top of these, you also get access to Google Play Store and services. You also now get a dedicated My video, News, Sports zone section on TV.

OnePlus has also added a few new features which include the ability to cast to the TV from two phones, connect OnePlus Buds, and control the TV from the OnePlus watch. The OnePlus Connect app allows you to control the TV right from the phone

OnePlus TV U1 price and availability

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus TV U1S series 65-inch: Rs 62999 | 55-inch: Rs 47999 | 50-inch: Rs 39999 Check out on Flipkart | Amazon

The OnePlus TV U1 65-inch is priced at Rs 62,999, the 55-inch is priced at Rs 47,999, and the 50-inch variant is priced at Rs 39,999. All three smart TVs go on sale starting tonight at 9 PM for Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus, and OnePlus RCC members.

The Full HD camera will be available for Rs 2,499 but is compatible only with the OnePlus TV U1S series, U series and Q1 series.

