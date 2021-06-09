Samsung The Frame TV 2021 launched in India

Samsung has launched its newest 2021 version of The Frame television in India. The new set of The Frame TV will be made available in India on June 12 in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch display variants.

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 variants will be made available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and will have a starting price of Rs 61,990. Samsung is offering an 'early bird' offer for The Frame where customers will get complementary bezel worth up to Rs 9,900, from June 12 to June 21.

Consumers can also avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on No Cost EMIs on HDFC debit and credit cards. It also comes with other no-cost EMI options up to 24 months on leading banks. The Frame 2021 will come with a 1 year comprehensive warranty and 1 year additional warranty on panel.

Samsung The Frame TV 2021: What you need to know

Launched at CES 2021 Samsung's The Frame 2021 comes with a QLED display with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.

The Frame 2021 gives users the freedom to choose bezel colour and bezel style options. The Frame bezel can be customized with two colour options: White and Teak. It also comes with a new height adjustable TV stand especially meant to accommodate the sound bar.

When The Frame is not being used as a TV, it moves into Art Mode. The Frame 2021 comes with additional original artworks with a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art. It also includes AI-based auto-curation technology that recommends artwork based on your selections. It now has an increased photo storage space, up from 500MB earlier to 6GB, which can store up to 1,200 photos in UHD quality. Users can subscribe to the full Art Store collection for Rs 299 per month or a particular art for Rs 1,199.