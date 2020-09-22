Qualcomm expands its 5G portfolio with the Snapdragon 750G

Qualcomm has strongly pushed for 5G on more smartphones—from having no flagship 4G chipsets to bringing 5G modems on affordable smartphones. Today, lineup grows once again with the launch of the Snapdragon 750G.

The Snapdragon 865 from earlier in the year was the first native 5G chipset from Qualcomm which continues to power Android flagships even today. Soon, it was followed by the Snapdragon 765 and the Snapdragon 768 series, which brought 5G capabilities to mid-range smartphones such as the OnePlus Nord. Eventually, platforms such as the Snapdragon 690 expanded its presence to entry-level phones.

“We’re always looking for ways to support the growing needs of our OEM customers. Snapdragon 750G delivers a selection of premium mobile features to an even wider audience,” said Kedar Kondap, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm.

With the Snapdragon 750G, Qualcomm adds another offering for mid-tier smartphones. It uses the Snapdragon X52 modem for global 5G connectivity on both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrums. The integrated modem also improves efficiency. The chip also supports Wi-Fi 6.

On the performance front, the Snapdragon 750G employs the Kryo 570 CPU cores for 20% improvement over the Snapdragon 730G. Similarly, the Adreno 619 GPU is said to bring a 10% uptick in graphics processing. Along with the Snapdragon Elite Gaming suite of features, it also enables HDR gameplay on smartphones. Other hardware features include Quick Charge 4 Plus.

The 5th generation Qualcomm AI engine is capable of executing 4 trillion operations per second (4 TOPS), which should help in applications such as gaming, advanced AI, machine learning, photography, voice translation etc. It works in tandem with the Qualcomm Sensing Hub to bring real-time echo cancellation and background noise suppression for calls, gaming and conversations with voice assistants. Developers will be glad to know that the Snapdragon 750G is also pin- and software-compatible with Snapdragon 690 platform, greatly reducing optimization efforts.

Devices powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset are expected to be available by end of 2020. The first smartphone running this new chipset will come from Xiaomi, but the product’s name remains unknown.