Redmi K30 Racing Edition is another budget 5G powerhouse from Xiaomi

The Redmi K30 Racing Edition just got unveiled in China as Xiaomi’s latest premium mid-ranger. It also marks the commercial debut of the Snapdragon 768G mobile platform, and is priced rather reasonably.

The Redmi K30 series now consists of four devices, with the others being the vanilla K30 , K30 Pro , and the K30 Zoom Edition. Last year the company had announced Redmi K20 and K20 Pro , both of which made their way to the Indian market. While the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is a new device, the only differentiating factor is the new chipset in tow.

(Image credit: JD.com)

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition specifications

As the name suggests, the new Redmi K30 series device focuses on speed and also offers 5G. It is the first smartphone to feature the all-new Snapdragon 768G chipset which is built on a 7nm EUV process and has an integrated Snapdragon X52 modem that supports dual-mode 5G (SA and NSA) with MultiLink. It has an octa-core configuration, with the Prime Kryo 475 core clocked up to 2.8GHz instead of 2.4GHz. The improved Adreno 620 GPU will handle graphics with a 15% performance increase.

The Redmi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a high 120Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080. The display has a punch-hole notch for the dual selfie cameras. The fingerprint scanner is located is now embedded in the power button.

Coming to the optics, the device houses the same quad-camera setup at the rear with a Sony IMX686 sensor powered 64MP primary camera. It is a big 1/1.7-inch image sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, there's a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is available in only one configuration 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging over USB Type-C. The headphone jack is also present at the bottom. Other features include NFC, dual-band GPS, and IR blaster.

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition price