Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Extreme Edition to be unveiled on September 19

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Extreme edition will be unveiled on September 19 in China, bringing some internal upgrades including the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

When the K20 Pro was launched, it was one of the best performers for its price with the Snapdragon 855 chipset in the budget segment. Fast forward a couple of months, and that is no longer the case. Xiaomi wants to fix that by bringing these new advancements to its flagship with the Redmi K20 Pro Extreme Edition.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Extreme Edition specifications

The most notable change comes with the chipset powering the phone, as the Redmi K20 Pro Extreme Edition will house the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset which takes the clock speed to 2.96 GHz from 2.84, along with a 15% improvement in graphical performance thanks to the Adreno 640 GPU.

Not just that, the RAM and storage also get a bump up to 12GB and 512GB on the top variant, bringing it head to head with the top flagships. The battery is rated at 4,000 mAh with support for 27W fast charging over USB Type-C.

The rest of the specifications are pretty identical with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display has no notch or holes, as the front camera is housed in a pop-up mechanism.

Talking about cameras, the Redmi K20 Pro Extreme Editon has a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP 2x telephoto lens. The front camera is a 20MP elevating shooter.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Extreme Edition price

The teasers posted on Weibo also confirm the Chinese pricing of the K20 Pro Extreme Edition. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be priced at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 27,000), the 8GB + 512GB will be priced at CNY 2,999 and the top variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will cost CNY 3,199. There’s no word on Indian availability as of now.