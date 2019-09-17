Xiaomi Mi Band 4 finally arrives in India, priced at Rs 2,299

Xiaomi is, once again, looking to strengthen its stronghold on the wearable fitness tracker market in India with the new Mi Band 4. Launched today, here’s everything you need to know about it.

For Xiaomi, the Mi Band series of fitness trackers have been a runaway hit ever since they became available in India. The Mi Band 4 aims to build upon those strengths such as long battery life, multiple forms of exercise tracking and water-proofing while bringing in a few useful additions.

The biggest physical change comes with the display, as the Mi Band 4 brings in a new 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display with a resolution of 120 x 240. The panel is touch-sensitive and also has a gentle 2.5D curve on top. Even with that relatively big display, the Mi Band 4 has the same overall footprint as its predecessor and thus, the bands are interchangeable.

The wearable is powered by a 135 mAh battery which is supposed to provide a battery life of about 20 days on a single charge. Charging takes about 2 hours.

The Mi Band 4 is 5 ATM water-resistant, so sweat and rains will not be an issue. This time, it also gains swimming stroke recognition capabilities such as freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly etc. along with the usual slew of duration, calories and laps.

There’s a 24x7 active heart-rate tracker too, on the underside. A new UI makes its debut on the Mi Band 4 which is a lot more responsive and intuitive. It stays connected to your phone over Bluetooth 5.0.

Other features include music controls, the ability to change and add your own watch faces, respond to notifications, answer or reject calls, activity tracking, pedometer etc.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price and availability in India

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be available for purchase starting September 19, at a price of Rs 2,299. Five band colour options are available, including black, blue, maroon, grey and red.