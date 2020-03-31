The Poco F2 will not be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro in India

The Poco F2 is probably the most talked-about phone that doesn’t even exist. Naturally, all of our speculations were mere speculations and joining the dots. However, we might have just received our first piece of official confirmation about what it will be… or won’t.

Yesterday, Poco India hosted an online fan meetup for its community, which was also graced by C. Manmohan, the country GM. Many topics around the future of the brand were touched, with the most notable one being about how the Poco F2 will not just be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, which launched in China recently. It not only is the first time we had a company official acknowledge the existence of the phone but also busted the rumors that had been brewing lately.

Hey guys, I hope we have answered pretty much everything. For me, it was fun and I really enjoyed spending time with y'all. I hope y'all enjoyed it too!Well, one thing that we want to know is, how was this virtual meet-up experience?Do let me know in the reply. #POCOMeet https://t.co/NW3JQuRwm9March 30, 2020

He also went on to confirm that it will not be priced at around Rs 20,000. It doesn’t really come as a surprise, as the new Poco X2 takes care of that segment. Moreover, all flagships in this season have been more expensive than their predecessors. If the Poco F2 is actually powered by the Snapdragon 865, which is very likely will, that will be one of the main reasons for the rise in price. But since we know very little about it at this point, it’s too early to comment on how the potentially higher rate will be justified. We’re hopeful that it will retain its predecessor’s value proposition.

He also confirmed that Poco is indeed working on a pair of truly wireless earbuds. It was one of the products that were in contention alongside headphones, a fitness wearable, and a gamepad. A poll was conducted on Twitter to gauge the interest in these products.

Poco’s TWS earphones could be the first from the house of Xiaomi actually to make it to India. Globally, Xiaomi offers the Mi AirDots and the Mi True Wireless earphones, which are inexpensive AirPods alternatives.

The fan meetup is no longer available online for us to dissect and try to get more information about the topic. Thankfully, the folks over at FoneArena were able to salvage these bits.