The Redmi K30 Pro might actually come to India as a Poco flagship

Announced a few days ago, the Redmi K30 Pro is the latest affordable flagship from the house of Xiaomi. A new discovery suggests that not only will it come to India, but also be the long-awaited flagship Poco phone.

The Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom edition were unveiled on March 24, giving them the title for the cheapest phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Redmi K30 came to India as the Poco X2, which led many to believe that the Redmi K30 Pro might just be the Poco F2. While decompiling the latest MIUI 11 code, XDA Developers unearthed strong evidence on why the Redmi K30 Pro will indeed come to India under the Poco brand.

The codenames for the Redmi K30 Pro and the Zoom Edition are “imi” and “imipro”. Historically, Xiaomi phones destined for India have had an “-in” suffix added to the codename, which in this case should be the “imiin” and “imiinpro”. Interestingly, when the codenames were replaced with the supposed Indian counterparts, the b.kb compiler returned true.

Similarly, when the watermark information was fetched via the getCustomWatermarkDefault command, it gave a hexadecimal value, which when looked up, corresponded to the constant device_poco_watermark_default_text, containing the string “SHOT ON POCO PHONE”.

Joining the dots, the device codenamed “imiin”, the Indian version of the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to display the “Shot on Poco” watermark at some point in the future. As hopeful as everyone is for the Poco F2, this may not necessarily be called that. However, considering that the F series has been solely used for flagships, there is definitely a possibility.

For a refresher, the Redmi K30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and brings 5G capabilities to the mix, along with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with no notch but has a refresh rate of only 60Hz. As for cameras, we get a 64MP primary camera, followed by a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens with a 50mm focal length. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition swaps that out for an optically-stabilized 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.